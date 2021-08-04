New Charging System From Mercedes Makes the Life of EV Drivers So Much Easier

With more and more car manufacturers rolling out zero-emissions, fully electric vehicles on the market, the aspect of quickly and easily charging these green wheelers is becoming a top priority. Aware of the importance of that aspect, Mercedes-Benz has come up with a charging solution that can help drivers in Europe in any given situation, regardless of their car make.
Whether you are using a public charging station, a socket in your home, or a Wallbox, you need the proper cable to get by. Therefore, meet the Flexible Charging System, which is exactly what its name suggests.
If you are a Mercedes owner, be it a plug-in hybrid or a fully electric model, you are in luck. This system developed by Mercedes is compatible with all of them, current or future models. As the carmaker describes it, this is a portable charging solution that makes sure you have the exact system you need in your trunk, regardless of your whereabouts. You can rely on it while you’re traveling, at work, or at home.
With an overall length of 16.4 ft (five meters), the Flexible Charging System comes with an integrated Type 2 connector at the car’s end of it, and you can plug in various adapters at the adapter separation point. It will detect them all and adjust the charging power accordingly.
The charging system can be used indoors and outdoors, and in addition to the Schuko plug, which is the most widely used in Europe, you can also purchase plugs for U.K. or Switzerland. As a side note, they are sold separately.
Mercedes says the system has a maximum charging power of 22 kW, and you can adjust it manually if needed. With an IP67 rating, it can cope with temporary submersion in water. And to keep things safe, the automaker claims the integrated temperature sensors in the household adapters protect against overheating.
The charging system is designed for a temperature range of -30 to +50 degrees Celsius (-22 to +122 Fahrenheit).
In Germany, the Flexible Charging System goes for 1,225 euros (approximately $1,450).
