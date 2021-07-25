4 Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX Promises to Be the Star of Strategy Presentation

Mercedes-EQ W114/W115 Indy Rendering Is Retro-Futuristic Design Done Right

The W114/W115 is one of the most easily recognizable Mercedes-Benz models ever made, with nearly two million of them produced by the German manufacturer during its eight-year lifetime. 17 photos



The appearance of the W114/W115 was probably made even more famous by its obvious resemblance to the Mercedes-Benz 600 "Pullman", a limousine that was used by celebrities (from Elvis Presley to



With restomodding picking up pace in later years as more and more people want to enjoy classic cars without compromising on the features, comfort, and safety offered by modern vehicles, you'd think the Mercedes-Benz W114/W115 would make a prime candidate. Well, sportier and flashier cars tend to be the preferred choice, but if someone happens to have one of these lying around, why not give it a try?



That would be the "civilian" option, but what you see in the picture above (and below) would be the official, EV offensive, giving it an electric powertrain would totally make sense.



We don't know about you but if this thing came to life, based on design, at least, we would happily choose it over the EQS. Provided it gets all the tech and all the range of Mercedes-Benz's top EV, it would be a no-brainer. However, just by looking at it, we can already tell you there is no way the EQW (we just came up with that. We like it. We'll stick with it) could ever have the same range as the



By trying to remain as faithful to the original as possible (and succeeding), the author - Instagram user lars_o_saeltzer of Larson Design - had to sacrifice a few things, among which are the all-important aerodynamics. The EQW looks cool with its late '60s vibes and modern lines, but it's still shaped mostly like a brick. As a result, the air will be reluctant to go by it in an orderly fashion, thus creating drag. Drag hampers efficiency, poor efficiency drains the battery and before you know it, you end up on the side of the road with no more juice in the tank.



It's clear (and understandable why) Mercedes-Benz has gone down a much different road regarding its



