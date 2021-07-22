1,017-HP RENNtech R3 Pack Cranks the AMG E 63 Wagon to 2.9s Vacation Beast Mode

Getting a lot of performance and functionality without (major) compromises is always tricky to navigate, especially when one has a family to attend to... and carry luggage for. So, the fifth-generation (W213) Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon might be a desirable choice, especially if one has the cash to select the flagship Mercedes-AMG E 63 (S) version.
But what happens when even the 604-horsepower extracted from the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 mill isn’t enough to quench the high-speed and corner-carving thirst? Well, Stuart, Florida-based aftermarket shop RENNtech might have an answer for the irk. (In)famous for getting a lot more power than imagined out of Mercedes and AMG engines, the company has cooked up the R3 Performance Package for any 2018 and later model year AMG E 63 (S), both in sedan and wagon guise.
Their demonstrator vehicle is based on the more practical station wagon, and RENNtech seems to have found the perfect recipe for getting the serious model up to serial supercar slayer status. All while driving the family to the vacation getaway. So, there’s no less than 1,107 horsepower and 873 lb-ft (1,184 Nm) at the crank, which should be enough for some mind-numbing figures.
Among them, a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 2.9 seconds, a reaction time of just 6.4 seconds between 60 and 130 mph (96 to 209 kph), as well as the traditional quarter-mile that should be done in just 10.37 seconds at a trap speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Impressed? Rightfully so, because this is probably one of the most powerful street-legal and professionally done station wagons in America.
The package, which costs a hefty $29,380 without tax, includes things like upgraded turbos, an ECU update, downpipes, a reworked CPC unit, BOV adapters, air filters, and fuel system modifications. All in all, owners should expect increases of up to 336 hp and 137 lb-ft (186 Nm) over stock. Not bad for something you can use at the Opera, to drive the kids to soccer practice, or during a long summer road trip.
