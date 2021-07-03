Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG to Rule Formula 1 for at Least Two More Years

This Sunday, the Red Bull Ring in Austria is set to host another stage of this year’s Formula 1 championship. As it stands, first on the grid is (fittingly) Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Lando Norris and Sergio Perez lined up right behind him. The most talked-about name in the sports, Lewis Hamilton, will start from fourth, but that isn’t stopping all the world from talking about him more than about all others.
That’s because on Saturday Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 announced they’ve agreed to stick together for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, two more years the pair hopes to dominate like all the previous ones.
The extension for Hamilton’s contract is twice as solid as the one announced back in February (just) for the current season. Is this a good thing, or a bad one?
It probably depends where you stand on this whole modern Formula 1 thing. Hamilton is presently in his ninth season with Mercedes-AMG, and he has led the team to the top of the podium for six out of the seven times the Germans got there. For some, that could be a bit boring given how, at least until this year, all other teams seemed incapable of stopping them.
For others, who are all into living history in the making, the fact Hamilton will continue to race for Mercedes means more records are to be broken. He’s currently tied with Michael Schumacher when it comes to the number of titles won (seven, six while with Mercedes-AMG, and another with McLaren in 2008), but has more wins than the German, 98, and 100 pole positions.
But the truth is nobody knows how the 2022 and 2023 seasons of Formula 1 will be like. The racing series is in for some of the biggest changes in design in recent history, from the return to a ground-effect setup to a new wheel size (18-inches), so we might be in for quite the show.
