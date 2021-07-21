3 Lightyear's Mass-Production Car May Arrive in 2024: It Is Not the One

Magnetic Concrete Could Act as a Wireless Charger for EVs in Indiana

Recently, the Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University has recently announced plans to build the world's first wireless-charging roadway segment. The initiative will use magnetizable concrete created in Germany to charge EV wirelessly while driving on the road.

EV owners charge their cars at home. And while that's not necessarily a bad thing, if EVs are to be adopted at a large scale, the infrastructure needs a boost.



This initiative, announced by the



To produce the innovative concrete, INDOT has teamed up with German startup Magment GmbH, which, as the name suggests, will provide the pavement solution. The company will produce the concrete called Magment, which is a substance made of cement and recyclable magnetic particles that improves energy transfer.



The first two phases of the project will see the concrete in the lab, not on site. Precisely, engineers from Purdue will proceed with pavement testing, analysis, and optimization research ahead of implementing and testing it on the road.



Phase 3 will see the Department of Transportation build a quarter-mile-long (400-meter) testbed at a yet-to-be-determined location, where engineers will assess the concrete's ability to charge big trucks operating at high power (approximately 200 kW and above).



