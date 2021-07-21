Aston Martin EV to Debut in 2025, DB11 and Vantage Will Go Electric as Well

2 Aston Martin Presents New Unreal Configurator, 2022MY Upgrades Across the Board

Under the leadership of Canadian billionaire Lance Stroll and ex-head Tobias Moers, the Gaydon-based company has gone through a series of changes that will probably bring Aston Martin Lagonda back in the black.Following the ousting of chief executive officer Andy Palmer, the Brits have announced no more stick-shift transmissions because development costs outweigh the profits. The Valhalla hypercar , also known as Son of Valkyrie, has undergone a change as well in the guise of a twin-turbo V8 from AMG instead of an in-house V6 motor with 3.0 liters of displacement.Like many other companies in the automotive industry, Aston Martin Lagonda knows that electrification is key in the European Union. Alas, the DB and Vantage lines will be replaced by all-electric vehicles in 2025.Speaking to Automotive News , big kahuna Tobias Moers laid it loud and clear that electric is the way to go. By extension, the successors of the Valkyrie, Valhalla, and Vanquish are likely going to switch from internal combustion to the eerie silence of e-motors that provide near-instant torque.As for the DB11- and V8 Vantage-based sport utility vehicle marketed under the DBX nameplate, Moers has previously confirmed a plug-in powertrain for 2024. Given the automaker’s connection to Mercedes and the mad professors in Affalterbach, he’s probably referring to an electrically-assisted V8 mill similar to the 63 e and 73 e developed by the AMG division.Aston Martin Lagonda isn’t the only British car-making company that bets on electrification for the mid- and long-term future. Lotus also comes to mind, especially after the Hethel-based outfit revealed its last-evercar. Emira is how the replacement of the Elise, Exige, and Evora is called. Priced from just under 60,000 pounds sterling or less than €72,000 in Europe, the mid-engine sports car takes its mojo from a supercharged V6 from Toyota and the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine from the 45 series.

