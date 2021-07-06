2022 Lotus Emira Gets AMG and Toyota Power, Replaces Elise, Exige, and Evora

More on this:

1 Forget About the Lotus Evija, Here's a Widebody Exige Roaring on the Track

2 Lotus 38 Indy 500 Racer Comes Back to Life After 50 Years to Blow Your Speakers

3 Marijuana Consumers - Driver Crash Rates Are Rising According to IIHS and AAA

4 Here's the Lotus Evija in All Sorts of Crazy Colors Thanks to Real Racing 3

5 Real Racing 3 Adds Lotus Evija In New Update