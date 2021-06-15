Here's the Lotus Evija in All Sorts of Crazy Colors Thanks to Real Racing 3

The insane, 1,970-horsepower Lotus Evija EV is still a few months away from hitting public roads, but you can already drive it virtually in Real Racing 3. And you can also customize it by picking from more than 30 paint colors, 16 wheel designs, and more vinyls than you can count.
Needless to say, you probably have more color options to pick from than the lucky people who can actually afford the real car. Unless Lotus will release some sort of special customization program, that is.
If you're not familiar with Real Racing 3, it enables you to change the exterior color of any car you own in the game. You can pick from five different categories. There's a range of official colors and four additional options that include gloss, matte, metallic, and candy finished. For the Evija, you have a total of 34 color choices.
But you can also use the "Vinyls" section to repaint the car. Select a basic square vinyl, stretch it to max and place it on the car's front end, select the "paint through" option and then pick the color. There are 42 different color for vinyl wraps, and while some are similar to the paints you get in the other categories, some are actually unique.
Evija in quite a few flashy colors, many of which Lotus might not even offer on the production model. Gloss and candy green, metallic orange and purple, candy gold and candy copper are just a few of the options available.
You can also wrap the Evija in matte black, but if that's too dark for you, there's metallic chrome black too. Using the vinyl option will open up a few ridiculous possibilities for a supercar of this caliber, such as brown, light purple, and even pink. Here's the Evija in "panther pink" tackling corners on the Indianapolis road course. Also check out the gallery at the top for a few more flashy ideas.
As a brief reminder, the Lotus Evija was added to the Real Racing 3 mobile game through Upgrade 9.5, alongside a pack for 2021 Formula E race cars. To add the Evija to your virtual garage you'll need to complete a limited-time series. As usual, you'll have to spend virtual gold and dollars to upgrade the car and finish the event.
