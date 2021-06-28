Forget About the Lotus Evija, Here's a Widebody Exige Roaring on the Track

Talking about Lotus right now is synonymous with talking about the Evija, its upcoming, all-electric supercar. And I get it. It's a 2,000-horsepower monster and the company's first production EV. But until the Evija hits the streets (and it will take a few more months), here's a gasoline-powered Lotus beast you never knew existed.
Yes, you're definitely familiar with the Exige. It's been in production for more than 20 years as of 2021, which gives it iconic status. It's been built and sold in a massive variety of models and raced in more competitions than I can count. But this Exige right here is a different kind of animal.
Originally a 2012 Exige S V6, this time attack monster is the result of a long list of modifications done by Team Santilli. It sports an aggressive widebody kit with all sorts of vents and winglets, a massive rear diffuser, and the biggest rear wing you'll ever see on a Lotus. And be sure to check out the huge exhaust outlet that pops out through the center of the rear fascia.
The old Exige S was no slouch thanks to its Toyota-sourced, 3.5-liter V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower. But the Italian squad needed more oomph to run quick laps at the track, so they took the V6 through significant changes. As a result, the mill is now topped by a Harrop supercharger of the TVS variety and generates more than 500 horsepower.
This Lotus is so quick that it needs around 1:45 minutes to lap the Imola track, which is at least 10 seconds quicker than a factory stock Exige 430 Cup. Just in case you're wondering what the extra oomph and aero kit are good for.
While the footage below doesn't include a timed lap, there is plenty of overtaking to enjoy, thanks to an in-car POV camera. The driver navigates through Imola's challenging corners at impressive speeds, not to mention that he runs much faster than any other cars on the track.
This Exige is one of those machines that will make us miss gasoline-powered Lotuses when the company switches to electric power only in a few years. Check it out in the video below.
Originally a 2012 Exige S V6, this time attack monster is the result of a long list of modifications done by Team Santilli. It sports an aggressive widebody kit with all sorts of vents and winglets, a massive rear diffuser, and the biggest rear wing you'll ever see on a Lotus. And be sure to check out the huge exhaust outlet that pops out through the center of the rear fascia.
The old Exige S was no slouch thanks to its Toyota-sourced, 3.5-liter V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower. But the Italian squad needed more oomph to run quick laps at the track, so they took the V6 through significant changes. As a result, the mill is now topped by a Harrop supercharger of the TVS variety and generates more than 500 horsepower.
This Lotus is so quick that it needs around 1:45 minutes to lap the Imola track, which is at least 10 seconds quicker than a factory stock Exige 430 Cup. Just in case you're wondering what the extra oomph and aero kit are good for.
While the footage below doesn't include a timed lap, there is plenty of overtaking to enjoy, thanks to an in-car POV camera. The driver navigates through Imola's challenging corners at impressive speeds, not to mention that he runs much faster than any other cars on the track.
This Exige is one of those machines that will make us miss gasoline-powered Lotuses when the company switches to electric power only in a few years. Check it out in the video below.