Lotus Becomes Main Sponsor of Local Premier League Football Club Norwich City

Lotus Cars has just announced it will become the main t-shirt sponsor of English football club Norwich City for the upcoming 2021/2022 Premier League season. 6 photos



You might actually ask yourself what took Lotus so long to pull the trigger on the decision, but whenever such complex decisions are involved, there are many factors that play a role. However, the 2021/2022 season seems to present the perfect opportunity for the sports car manufacturer since Norwich City is joining the top echelon of the English football competitions, the Premier League.



That means the brand's name and logo will get the most possible exposure as the Premier League has the highest worldwide audience reach of any other sporting league, with a potential global audience of 4.7 billion people. Lotus will seek to reach as many people as possible since by the time the next season starts (beginning of August), it would have already launched its latest model: the



Even during the time Norwich City had a different shirt sponsor, the Norfolk-based football club and Lotus still had a partnership going, which saw the carmaker sponsor the training center and academy. Now, the green and yellow logo will feature on both the training and matchday kit for the first team, academy, and women's team.



Lotus Cars and Norwich City released a video of a scripted WhatsApp group discussion involving a few high-profile Norwich City fans, former players, as well as Delia Smith, the joint majority shareholder of Norwich City. The clip also features former England and Liverpool player Peter Crouch, despite the fact he only played there for one season (2003/2004) while on loan from Aston Villa. One could suspect his name was only added because of his huge recent success with "That Peter Crouch Podcast."



Car manufacturers using the reach of the Premier League to make their products known across the world was best portrayed by Chevrolet's deal with

