Real Racing 3 Adds Lotus Evija In New Update

Following an update packed with gas-guzzling monsters like the Bugatti Divo and Chevrolet Corvette C8 (plus a new pack of NASCAR racers), Real Racing 3 is getting a bunch of electric vehicles with Update 9.5. The Lotus Evija is arguably the most noteworthy addition to the mobile racing game.
The 2,000-horsepower super EV has yet to hit public roads, but you'll be able to drive it in Real Racing 3 very soon. As is always the case, you'll be able to earn the Evija through a limited-time series. Complete the event, and you'll also earn 100 gold and R$250,000 on top of the electric supercar.
The Evija joins the equally mad Volkswagen ID.R and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Audi e-tron GT in Real Racing's all-electric virtual car stable.
The update also adds a brand-new Formula E season. You'll be able to compete in the seventh Formula E season by earning one of the new 2021 cars through special events at the New York and Berlin circuits. Each event will also earn you a tuning set up on top of "gold" and "cash" bonuses.
You'll be able to choose from x Formula E cars, including those run by NIO, Mercedes-EQ, Audi ABT, Penske Autosport, TAG Heuer Porsche, Jaguar, and BMW.
These are the only new cars included in Update 9.5, but a handful of limited-time series will give you a shot at winning some of the existing vehicles. The list includes the Brabham BT62, Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, Porsche 911 GT3 R, Bentley Continental GT3, and the Aston Martin Valkyrie.
If you won the Bugatti Divo during the previous update, you'll be able to race it in an exclusive series—provided that you've fully updated the car, of course. The Bugatti Chiron and the Audi TT RS Coupe are also getting their own exclusive series.
Also, be on the lookout for new special events added to the Career section. There will be two Race Day events in the Endurance Prototypes Group plus Daytona and Richmond events in the NASCAR Group.
The addition of the Lotus Evija will unlock a new bonus series. Called "Past, Present and Future," it will include the British electric supercar, the Koenigsegg Regera, and the Pagani Huayra BC.
As a brief reminder, Event Archives will be going away on July 24, 2021, so you have a little more than a month to win some of the cars you don't own yet. The ability to skip to the next event has been made free.
