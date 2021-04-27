All-New Lotus Sports Car Officially Dubbed "Emira," Will Break Cover July 6

We finally know what Lotus will call its upcoming all-new sports car, set to arrive officially on Tuesday, July 6. The name it has chosen is "Emira," which can be found in numerous ancient languages and can be translated as "commander" or "leader."
Interestingly enough, Lotus has been teasing this reveal on social media in recent days, with the name hidden in plain sight as a pattern of dots and dashes designed into the center line of a road—but you’d need to know Morse Code to decipher it. Also, today is the anniversary of Samuel Morse’s birthday, the inventor of the Morse Code, which is why the carmaker waited until now to reveal the name.
The unveiling will take place at Hethel, Norfolk, where the Emira will also be built. Its dynamic debut, meanwhile, will take place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 8-11.
As for technical details, they are few and far between, but Lotus has confirmed that contrary to speculation, the Emira will not be a hybrid. Instead, power will come via a choice of internal combustion engines. The Emira will also mark the last time Lotus will unveil an internal combustion engine-powered car. As for that choice of engines, one of them will be new to Lotus and feature cutting-edge technology.
In terms of styling, the Emira’s design language mirrors that of the Evija hypercar, which means we can expect a sleek and aggressive-looking coupe. Thanks to this teaser, you can see the shape of the headlights, their positioning, and the graphics, but not much else.
“It’s the most accomplished Lotus for generations – the perfectly packaged, powered and formed sports car. Beautifully proportioned, shrink-wrapped, but with comfort, technology and ergonomics built in. With a design inspired by the Evija all-electric hypercar, it’s a game-changing Lotus sports car,” said Lotus exec Matt Windle.
