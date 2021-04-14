Roger Penske Gets a Major Invite to Goodwood Festival of Speed, Cars Included

This year's Festival of Speed is scheduled to take place starting July 8, and will center on a theme called "The Maestros – Motorsports Great All-Rounders." The event is dedicated to iconic drivers, riders, teams and manufacturers, and well, the entire automotive world. One of the industry's greats, Roger Penske, is also attending the show.
The event marks the first time the man known as The Captain has visited Goodwood since he raced a Ferrari 250 GTO in 1963. Shortly after, he hung up his driving gloves and founded Team Penske back in 1972.
Since then, the team's path to glory continued as it competed in all sorts of professional racing such as F1, Can-Am, Trans Am, IMSA, and Australian Supercars. Altogether, The Captain won 23 IndyCar titles, two NASCAR Cup Series titles, the IMSA and ALMS championships, a class victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours, and scored 18 Indy 500 wins.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed will celebrate Penske's spectacular career by exhibiting some of the team's most famous cars. The team's first Indy 500 entry from 1969 and the four-wheel-drive Lola T152 will be showcased. So will the McLaren M16B that marked the teams' first Indy 500 wins in 1972, the Penske PC-23, which dominated the 1994 Indy 500, various Indy 500 winners, and a Pontiac Catalina that Penske himself drove to a NASCAR victory in 1963.
Rounding up the list is the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, the Penske PC1 from 1975, the first car manufactured by Penske Cars UK, and the PC4, which won the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix.
Roger Penske will ride in a Porsche RS Spyder to the Hill, while Ford's CEO, Jim Farley will drive a Ford Mustang GT like the Penske-run car that won the 2019 Australian Supercars Championship.
Of course, as we've grown accustomed to being delighted with all sorts of attractions, the event will also hold an outdoor exhibition on the Cricket Pitch that will portray Penske's career in racing history. Goodwill will honor other motorsport icons as well, including John Surtees, Jim Clarkis, and Stirling Moss.
