The Lotus E-R9 Probably Isn't the EV You Expected From the Brits for 2030

Lotus has been diligently preparing us for its upcoming new horizons by announcing the impending retirement of the Elise, Exige, and Evora – some of them having already been upgraded with proper Final Editions. It has also heralded the upcoming introduction of an all-new sports car series (Type 131), but we certainly didn’t expect the company to dream an EV endurance racer for the 2030 decade.

