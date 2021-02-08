Lotus Thinks a Bevy of Elise and Exige Final Editions Is the Proper Send-Off

At the end of January, Lotus Cars teased a trio of upcoming sports cars that were still hiding under the wraps. The teaser brought with it the promise of seeing the first member of the “Lotus Type 131” family sometime this year before production eventually kicks off in Hethel. On the other hand, the company also talked about the dismissal of the Evora, Exige, and Elise models.
As it turns out, the Elise and Exige won’t be going out without the proper Final Edition bang. And while this year “marks the end of an era for Lotus Cars,” there’s also great opportunity to secure an upcoming collectible. Actually, fans might even contemplate building an entire collection out of these recently announced Elise and Exige versions.
That’s because Lotus has announced an entire family of Elise and Exige Final Editions, with the range comprised of no fewer than five variants. The company has also announced these variants “have higher power, greater standard specification and – in true Lotus style – (are) light weight.”
Still, even though all models are claimed to be “the ultimate versions of the Elise and Exige, and mark the pinnacle of technical development to showcase more than two decades of engineering excellence,” not all of them have been created equal.
For example, out of the two available Elise Final Editions, only one – the new Elise Sport 240 – comes with an extra 23 horsepower to replace the Sport 220 and showcase 240 hp and 244 Nm (180 lb-ft). It’s also the most affordable among all representatives of the new family of special series. At home in the UK, the Elise Sport 240 Final Edition costs £45,500, while for mainland Europe Lotus has a price tag of €47,479 (excluding VAT).
That’s about $57,115 at the current exchange rates, and if you think it’s a bit much, one should consider that’s just the start. Lotus also proposes the Elise Cup 250 for £50,900 (€53,750/$64,669). Moving on to the Exige Final Editions, things become even costlier – but there’s also an even wider choice.
Lotus has decided the Exige Sport 350 and Sport 410 also need a couple of fitting replacements, making way for the arrival of the Exige Sport 390 and 420 Final Edition models. They’re also uprated by 47 hp and 10 hp, respectively, thus reaching 397 and 420 horsepower levels to warrant the name changes.
Naturally, they’re priced according to their new-found credentials, with the Sport 390, Sport 420, and flagship Cup 430 going on sale across the Old Continent for £64,000, £79,900, and £100,600 – or some €67,151, €83,610, and €108,403, respectively. That’s no less than $81k, $101k, and $130k, respectively.
