Polaris RZR on 30-Inch Saw Blades Can Barely Handle a Few Inches of Snow

So, on Monday we got to experience, at least visually, the sight of a Polaris RZR off-roader doing some rounds on the ice and snow. Nothing spectacular there, except for the fact the machine no longer had its original wheels on, but metal spikes instead. But how about saw blades? How would they perform?
If you were curious about that, here’s one answer, shown in the video below by a Youtube guy going by the name SXSBlog. And it’s an obvious answer.
You see, an RZR normally uses chunky rubber to go over whatever terrain its driver deems fit. When you put reaper wheels on it, it will go great for a while, then grind to a halt as the metal spikes get bent or fly off.
When you go for saw blades, common sense would tell you that at one point the RZR, instead of going forward, will begin going down as the metal discs with sharp teeth begin to dig in the soil underneath. And this is exactly what happens this time.
The Polaris on saw blades instead of wheels is taken out at first on cement, and of course nothing spectacular happens there. The thing keeps going even on soil with an inch or two of snow on top. But once it gets over softer soil and bigger snow, the saw blades start doing what they do best: cutting the surface they touch.
The RZR gets moving, eventually, but it doesn’t do its thing very fast and, more importantly, it seems extremely fragile on the very narrow discs. Amazingly, stopping power seems to be working just fine, but then again, the thing is not going very fast.
Comparing the stunt featured in the video below to the one involving reaper wheels, we have to admit saw blades seem however to be a much better choice if you’re trying to make a killing machine out of an RZR.
