5 McLaren 600LT On Mud Tires Looks Like Offroading Equipment

3 8-Wheel Chevy Silverado Monstermax Goes for a Swim in the Ocean

2 Dodge Hellcat on Horse & Buggy Wheels Is an Amish Muscle Car, Does Burnouts

More on this:

Polaris RZR on Reaper Wheels Looks Like Edward Scissorhands

We are not even sure we should call these wheels. They’re not round, per se, although all those spikes you see out there are welded to a center cylinder. WhistlinDiesel, the Youtube guy responsible for them, calls these things reaper wheels, you know, kind of like the ones you get in Rocket League 17 photos ATV , and even on a



Unlike the previous incarnations of these reaper wheels, which came in white and red, these ones are full-black and kind of remind us of an Edward Scissorhands on all fours. Only unlike Tim Burton character, this one is not into landscaping but shredding ice. Kind of, because as you’ll quickly see, metal is not that much of a match for ice and snow.



Once the RZR’s regular wheels are taken off and the reaper ones fitted, it’s white mayhem all around. The spiked metal makes a particularly unpleasant sound once it touches the snowy surface, but overall the contraption seems to be operating as expected. At least, there are no traction problems.



But then, of course, disaster strikes, as the spikes on the wheels begin to bend, and depending on what the driver hits, even break and fly off in spectacular shards. Nothing heart-stopping happens at the end, as in the guy eventually gives up driving the RZR like this, but for the few minutes that it lasted, the Scissorwheels sure looked menacing, as if ready to wreak havoc if need be in a world coming to an end.



For the reaper wheel action, skip to the 6-minute mark in the video below.



You might remember similar pieces of seemingly deadly metal from the past. They were fitted by the same guy, as a means to entertain and be entertained, on a Honda FourTrax, and even on a Ford F-350 . Now, they get their time under the spotlight thanks to an unlike pairing with a Polaris RZR and the frozen surface of a Minnesota lake.Unlike the previous incarnations of these reaper wheels, which came in white and red, these ones are full-black and kind of remind us of an Edward Scissorhands on all fours. Only unlike Tim Burton character, this one is not into landscaping but shredding ice. Kind of, because as you’ll quickly see, metal is not that much of a match for ice and snow.Once the RZR’s regular wheels are taken off and the reaper ones fitted, it’s white mayhem all around. The spiked metal makes a particularly unpleasant sound once it touches the snowy surface, but overall the contraption seems to be operating as expected. At least, there are no traction problems.But then, of course, disaster strikes, as the spikes on the wheels begin to bend, and depending on what the driver hits, even break and fly off in spectacular shards. Nothing heart-stopping happens at the end, as in the guy eventually gives up driving the RZR like this, but for the few minutes that it lasted, the Scissorwheels sure looked menacing, as if ready to wreak havoc if need be in a world coming to an end.For the reaper wheel action, skip to the 6-minute mark in the video below.