JLR Will Reimagine Jaguar as EV Brand From 2025, Electric Landy Coming in 2024

Just last month, General Motors – the largest U.S. automaker – announced plans to become carbon neutral by 2040. Now, it seems that started a trend because just a few weeks later, Jaguar Land Rover also revealed a new business strategy that will see it achieve “net zero carbon” sustainability a year earlier, by 2039.
Hopefully, every month of 2021 will bring us news about another global carmaker taking up the electric revolution within the same mathematical progression boundaries – March for zero-emissions business by 2038, April for 2037, and so forth.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and check out JLR’s strategy first. It’s called “Reimagine” and comes at the behest of newly installed Chief Executive Officer, Thierry Bolloré (kicked out of office by Renault in 2019, quickly snatched by JLR in the summer of 2020). Naturally, it also includes some grandiose words, such as “sustainability-rich reimagination of modern luxury” or “positive societal impact.”
Never minding the marketing talk, we need to extract the bare essentials. First and foremost, Jaguar will be reimagined as an all-electric luxury marque from 2025 – so goodbye roaring supercharged V8s! Even more, the brand mentions explicitly the planned XJ replacement has been scrapped, even though “the nameplate may be retained” for the future.
Unlike Jaguar models that will only use a pure electric architecture in the future, SUV maker Land Rover is going to make use of the upcoming Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) flexible platform that allows both ICE models and full EVs, as well as the Electric Modular Architecture (EMA).
More precisely, during the next half-decade, Land Rover is scheduled to welcome six pure electric variants of its models in the family, with the first EV already announced to arrive in 2024. By the end of the decade, every Jaguar and Land Rover nameplate still in use will also be available with zero tailpipe emissions.
The company is preparing for this electric future with annual investments of around £2.5 billion (almost $3.5 billion at the current exchange rates) towards electrification technology and connected services, while also gearing up for the adoption of fuel cells. As such, in the next year or so, we’re going to be seeing the first hydrogen-powered prototypes on UK roads.
