London’s Unique Flat and Flush EV Charging System, Only Visible When in Use

Street clutter is a serious problem in this day and age, which is why this EV (electric vehicle) charging solution developed by a Scotland-based company, is truly groundbreaking. The Trojan flat-and-flush charging system takes minimum space on the pavement and it is only visible when a car is charging. Now London has five of them, with 145 more waiting to be implemented this year.
Trojan Energy is a startup based in Scotland and its Trojan flat and flush charging points promise to be a great solution for people who don’t have access to off-street parking. This EV charging system is affordable and also makes sure it doesn’t get in the way of pedestrians, disabled people (visually impaired, people in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, etc.), street cleaners, children on bikes, and so on.
The charging system consists of a Trojan connector that is barely visible and installed flat and flush to the edge of the pavement. It is sturdy enough to be walked or even driven on. Users have to insert a special lance in it to charge their vehicles, at up to 22 kW. You can also charge at 7kW or leave the EV to smart charge overnight. You have to have the lance stored in your car, to have access to it whenever you need to. Once the EV is charged, you can remove the lance with a key or via smartphone.
Lances are all linked to a user account and electricity is charged at 25 pence (around 35 US cents) per kWh at up to 7.4 kW. For fast, 22 kW charging, you have to pay 30 pence (42 US cents) per kWh. Users can opt to have the cost of charging sent straight to their energy bill.
This on-street charging solution is convenient and adapted to our cities’ infrastructure, aiming to encourage drivers to make the switch from petrol to electric cars.
London currently has five connectors installed in the Brent borough, for real-world testing. A full trial of 150 charge points across Brent and Camden will go live later this year.
