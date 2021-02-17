Mercedes-Benz Expands EQC Range to the Extremes, AMG Line Costs More Than €73k

4 Mercedes-AMG G 63 6X6 Takes on Any Snow Blizzard, Even at 1/10 RC Scale Level

The Mercedes-EQ EQC 400 4Matic is the new base variant that’s becoming available throughout all markets across the Old Continent in an identically configured version, enabling the German automaker to post a more affordable price tag of €66,068.80 (around $79,647 at the current exchange rates) on the window sticker.Meanwhile, theLine will set back potential customers at least €73,208.80 ($88,250) if they want the AMG Line Exterior and Interior features, Black Panel front grille with AMG-inspired twin-blade styling, or the Artico/Dinamica leather and microfiber mix with AMG-specific patterns. Both variants are up for order, and the first deliveries will start in May at home in Germany.It’s no surprise Mercedes has revealed a new base version for the EQC since the company states that the new model variant is eligible for the German federal government-mandated electric vehicle incentive. That means the price can be further reduced by no less than €7,500 (5 grand from the authorities, 2.5 grand from the automaker itself).That’s a big lump of cash (more than $9k), but unfortunately, one can’t have both the environmental bonus and the sporty-looking EQC AMG Line because there’s a €65k (excluding VAT) price limit. Mind you, the sporty-flavored model has a lot of enticing details to make customers forget they’re drilling a hole in the bank account, including 19-inch AMG alloy wheels or the available rosé gold topstitching in case the medium grey variant is too subtle for the owner.By the way, the EQC range has mostly the same technical specifications as before – including the 402-hp electric motor and 80battery pack – save for one important addition. All units produced starting January 2021 now feature an upgraded internal charger rated at 11. That means AC charging time has been reduced by more than three hours, with the EQC's battery requiring seven and a half hours to go from 10 to 100% SoC.

