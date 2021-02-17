Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Canceled From U.S. Lineup, EQS Incoming

Take a good look at the compact utility vehicle in the main photo: it's the first mainstream EV from Mercedes-Benz and the first member of the EQ family. Codenamed N293 and based on the platform of the GLC-Class, can you believe this fellow was revealed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show?
Three years later, “market developments” are to blame for the EQC not coming to the United States of America. That’s a little curious if you remember that pricing information was published in 2019, but on the other hand, Mercedes-Benz made the right decision to nip the e-SUV in the bud.
$68,895 including the destination charge but not accounting for the $7,500 federal tax credit would have made the EQC way too expensive for what it offers. Excluding potential savings, the Tesla Model Y Performance currently retails at $60k while the rear-wheel-drive Model Y Standard Range is $42k.
The Merc isn’t particularly great in terms of driving range either. Updated in 2020 with an 11-kW charger, the EQC offers 417 kilometers under the WLTP or 259 miles. The Model Y promises 504 kilometers or 313 miles, although the battery’s capacity is lower by approximately 5 kilowatts-hour.
Another reason the electric SUV from Bremen was bound to fail is… well… the lack of customers. If you look at the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace's sales figures, it becomes all too obvious that we’re dealing with a limited pool of potential customers. What’s worse for legacy automakers, Tesla is too far ahead of them, hence the Palo Alto-based automaker's success.
Speaking to Autoblog, a representative made it clear that America will be treated to the electric S-Class instead of the EQC. EQS is the name of the luxury sedan, and I’m wondering if Mercedes is aware that Tesla has experienced dwindling sales figures of the Model S due to the Model 3 and early adopter saturation.
Based on the MEA skateboard-style platform, the EQS Concept presented in 2019 is good for 435 miles (700 kilometers) and 350 kW charging. To be revealed in April 2021, the series-production version is expected to cost approximately $150,000 in the United States in range-topping trim.
$68,895 including the destination charge but not accounting for the $7,500 federal tax credit would have made the EQC way too expensive for what it offers. Excluding potential savings, the Tesla Model Y Performance currently retails at $60k while the rear-wheel-drive Model Y Standard Range is $42k.
The Merc isn’t particularly great in terms of driving range either. Updated in 2020 with an 11-kW charger, the EQC offers 417 kilometers under the WLTP or 259 miles. The Model Y promises 504 kilometers or 313 miles, although the battery’s capacity is lower by approximately 5 kilowatts-hour.
Another reason the electric SUV from Bremen was bound to fail is… well… the lack of customers. If you look at the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace's sales figures, it becomes all too obvious that we’re dealing with a limited pool of potential customers. What’s worse for legacy automakers, Tesla is too far ahead of them, hence the Palo Alto-based automaker's success.
Speaking to Autoblog, a representative made it clear that America will be treated to the electric S-Class instead of the EQC. EQS is the name of the luxury sedan, and I’m wondering if Mercedes is aware that Tesla has experienced dwindling sales figures of the Model S due to the Model 3 and early adopter saturation.
Based on the MEA skateboard-style platform, the EQS Concept presented in 2019 is good for 435 miles (700 kilometers) and 350 kW charging. To be revealed in April 2021, the series-production version is expected to cost approximately $150,000 in the United States in range-topping trim.