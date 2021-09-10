Soy Amor Yacht Readies to Kickstart Fall with Special Mediterranean Cruises

Benetti’s superyachts have always been an expression of extravagance, with the Italian ship manufacturer building some of the most luxurious and expensive vessels ever to touch the water. Chartered all over the world, Benetti’s creations can cost you up to millions of dollars for a one-week voyage in true style. This is why the “September Special” offered by the Soy Amor motor yacht immediately got our attention.
Benetti’s megayachts have gained a reputation for their obscene prices with a Mediterranean cruise on the Triumph setting you back $650,000 per week, and that’s not even the most expensive one. The LANA superyacht, an Azimut-Benetti build, is a $2 million a week whim that is only reserved to the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z, who actually cruised through Europe aboard this floating mansion.
Compared to the aforementioned ones, the 137.7 ft (42 m) Soy Amor motor yacht might be seen as a vessel for the underprivileged. This month, the ship is available for charters in the Mediterranean at the “affordable” price of just €150,000 ($177,500) a week.
The Soy Amor is another Benetti masterpiece, launched back in 2014. It is equipped with two CAT C32 Acert diesel engines, and has a cruise speed of 10 knots, while its top speed is 15 knots. It can accommodate up to 10 guests in five cabins and a crew of nine. All staterooms come with their private bathroom, and two of the cabins are labeled VIP.
Passengers are welcomed on the Soy Amor with a backlit marble waterfall, and once you step inside the yacht, more surprises will get your attention. The fireplace in the upper deck saloon is one of them.
Water activities of all kinds are possible when you’re cruising on the Soy Amor, with a wide selection of waterskis, jet skis, fly boards, and diving equipment being provided for the guests.
