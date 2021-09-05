Italian-Designed Interior of the Fifty-Five Yacht Provides a Modern Take on Family Life

Whether names as Benetti, Fincantieri, Sanlorenzo, or Perini Navi come to your mind, one thing is clear: Italians make waves in the yacht industry, a market that is expected to reach $84.7 billion by 2027, according to StrategyR.
Chartering a superyacht can cost you millions of dollars per week, depending on the type of vessel and voyage you’re aiming for. Take Benetti’s superyachts, for instance, which go as high as two million dollars a week, for floating mansions like its LANA mega yacht. Among others, this boat has also been rented by Jay-Z and Beyonce. There are, of course, more “affordable” options in Benetti’s fleet, like the custom-made Triumph vessel, which is currently available for Mediterranean yacht charters. One week on this luxury ship will set you back $650,000.
But the attraction of the day is a motor yacht built last year in Turkey and designed by a reputable Italian studio called Hot Lab.
Fifty-Five (also referred to as M55) is a superyacht built at Yildiz Gemi, a renowned Turkish shipyard. Its exterior design and naval architecture were handled by Ginton Naval Architects and Liman. It measures 134.5 ft (41-meter) in length and almost 30 ft (9.1 m) in width. The M55 is equipped with two MTU 8V2000M72 engines and has a cruise speed of 13 knots.
And if you’re impressed by the exterior of the motor yacht, the interior is guaranteed to blow you away. The Milan-based design studio Hot Lab is responsible for the result, as it was appointed to handle the layout, interior design of the Fifty-Five, as well as all the exterior decorations.
Hot Lab was founded by Antonio Romano (marketing) and Enrico Lumini (design) in 2004 and has served some of the most prestigious shipyards and owners.
For the interior of the Fifty-Five, the duo along with the rest of the Hot Lab team came up with a modern take on family life, with style and comfort being the key elements of their design. The interior looks spacious and has a homie, warm feel, thanks to the natural tones of cream and brown.
The entire design of the Fifty-Five followed the owner’s requests, who was inspired in his preferences by the hotels in which he stayed, as explained by Enrico Lumini, quoted by Yacht Harbour. We also know he wanted a family yacht that can accommodate sons, daughters, and grandkids.
The furniture on the main deck comes from Minotti SpA, the upper deck lounge uses furniture from Royal Botania, while the bedding and decorative pillows in the cabins and on the exterior are provided by Missoni Home. All the vases, books, ornaments, and other decorative objects come from Dahlgren Duck.
Fifty-Five can accommodate 12 guests in six suites, and there are also social spaces throughout the yacht, which are carefully and tastefully configured. Two of the cabins are VIP rooms, and there are 12 berths and three Pullman beds so that kids can sleep in their parents’ cabin.
The main deck features a main salon and a dining area, but the upper deck also comes with a lounge and a dining area of its own.
Other notable amenities are the pool on the upper deck, a jacuzzi, sunbeds, and a bar area. There’s also a carefully curated art collection onboard.
But it is not just about sunbathing and enjoying cocktails on the Fifty-Five. The yacht also comes with a gym which is fully equipped with strength and cardio machines provided by Italian seller Technogym.
