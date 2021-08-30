Project Shadow Superyacht Looks Dazzling With a Splash of Ice Blue, Watch It Hit the Water

There's something about superyachts that pleases the eyes. The latest jewel to touch water is the Amels 242 Project Shadow superyacht. Featuring an Ice Blue hull, the 242-foot (74-meter) vessel emerged from the Amels and Damen Yachting drydock for the final phase of outfitting before its delivery.
The Amels 242 Project Shadow is part of Damen Yachting's Limited Editions line, which combines a proven technical platform with unique custom-made interiors. Since 2005, the yacht builder has delivered more than 40 Limited Editions vessels, with Amels 242 being the sixth in the range.
The sale of the Project Shadow was announced in January by the Damen Yachting team and Moran Yacht and Ship, which represented the owners. Since then, the owners have been actively involved in customizing the yacht to their taste.
This includes choosing the striking Ice Blue hull color that we see on the yacht. While there are no details about its interiors, we know that they were custom-made by design studio Winch Design. The accommodation also sleeps a total of 12 guests, a staff of four, and a crew of 19 across the decks.
The exterior was sketched by the skillful hands of luxury yacht designer Tim Heywood. The Project Shadow has a designated Owners Deck, which includes a foredeck jacuzzi and a larger helicopter deck. The yacht is outfitted with the latest IMO Tier III low-emissions power and motor system.
At cruising speeds, the vessel can ride the waves at 12.5 knots (14 mph/ 22.5 kph) and travel for up to 5,754 miles (9,260 km). When it glides at its top speed, the Project Shadow can reach 16.5 knots (19 mph / 30.5 kph).
Currently, the superyacht is still under development, and it is nearing the final phase of outfitting before its delivery, which is set to take place later this year. You can see it hit the water in the video down below.
The sale of the Project Shadow was announced in January by the Damen Yachting team and Moran Yacht and Ship, which represented the owners. Since then, the owners have been actively involved in customizing the yacht to their taste.
This includes choosing the striking Ice Blue hull color that we see on the yacht. While there are no details about its interiors, we know that they were custom-made by design studio Winch Design. The accommodation also sleeps a total of 12 guests, a staff of four, and a crew of 19 across the decks.
The exterior was sketched by the skillful hands of luxury yacht designer Tim Heywood. The Project Shadow has a designated Owners Deck, which includes a foredeck jacuzzi and a larger helicopter deck. The yacht is outfitted with the latest IMO Tier III low-emissions power and motor system.
At cruising speeds, the vessel can ride the waves at 12.5 knots (14 mph/ 22.5 kph) and travel for up to 5,754 miles (9,260 km). When it glides at its top speed, the Project Shadow can reach 16.5 knots (19 mph / 30.5 kph).
Currently, the superyacht is still under development, and it is nearing the final phase of outfitting before its delivery, which is set to take place later this year. You can see it hit the water in the video down below.