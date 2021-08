This 214-Ft Superyacht Is Ready to Take You on a Week-Long Luxury Cruise for $650,000

One of the most recent products from Benetti is the Triumph custom yacht, which was delivered this summer to its client. It is a 214.5 ft (65.4 meters) ship that can accommodate 12 guests and a crew of 15 members. It cruises at a speed of 15 knots, although it can go as high as 16.5 knots, thanks to its twin MTU 12V 4000 M53 engines. At 12 knots, the Triumph has a range of 4,700 miles (7,563 km).The Triumph has six double cabins and all the amenities you could wish for, including a touch-and-go helipad, a sauna, a fully equipped gym, 70 sq meters of beach club with a drop-down platform, a massage room, jacuzzi, and more.Another special room of the Triumph is the 1,400 sq ft (130 sq meters) owner’s apartment, which offers all the amenities of a luxury hotel. It is located on the Main Deck, as is the VIP suite.This fully custom superyacht was designed on the exterior by Giorgio M. Cassetta, who has a portfolio of over 400 yachts in his 18-year career. The interior design of the Triumph belongs to Benetti in partnership with Green & Mingarelli.The Triumph will head out for the Caribbean and the Bahamas for the winter season, but for now, it is available for Mediterranean yacht charters. Renting the yacht for a luxury voyage will cost you $650,000 per week. And while this is a jaw-dropping price for most of us, you should know that Benetti has yachts that go for as high as two million dollars a week.