This 214-Ft Superyacht Is Ready to Take You on a Week-Long Luxury Cruise for $650,000

When you think of excellence and luxury in yacht manufacturing, the name Benetti immediately comes to mind. The Italian builder is one of the most renowned boat manufacturing companies in the world, with a solid reputation gained over one century and a half, through its unique, custom superyachts. Now one of its creations is available for Mediterranean yacht charters, promising an exquisite cruising experience.
One of the most recent products from Benetti is the Triumph custom yacht, which was delivered this summer to its client. It is a 214.5 ft (65.4 meters) ship that can accommodate 12 guests and a crew of 15 members. It cruises at a speed of 15 knots, although it can go as high as 16.5 knots, thanks to its twin MTU 12V 4000 M53 engines. At 12 knots, the Triumph has a range of 4,700 miles (7,563 km).
The Triumph has six double cabins and all the amenities you could wish for, including a touch-and-go helipad, a sauna, a fully equipped gym, 70 sq meters of beach club with a drop-down platform, a massage room, jacuzzi, and more.
Another special room of the Triumph is the 1,400 sq ft (130 sq meters) owner’s apartment, which offers all the amenities of a luxury hotel. It is located on the Main Deck, as is the VIP suite.
This fully custom superyacht was designed on the exterior by Giorgio M. Cassetta, who has a portfolio of over 400 yachts in his 18-year career. The interior design of the Triumph belongs to Benetti in partnership with Green & Mingarelli.
The Triumph will head out for the Caribbean and the Bahamas for the winter season, but for now, it is available for Mediterranean yacht charters. Renting the yacht for a luxury voyage will cost you $650,000 per week. And while this is a jaw-dropping price for most of us, you should know that Benetti has yachts that go for as high as two million dollars a week.
The Triumph has six double cabins and all the amenities you could wish for, including a touch-and-go helipad, a sauna, a fully equipped gym, 70 sq meters of beach club with a drop-down platform, a massage room, jacuzzi, and more.
Another special room of the Triumph is the 1,400 sq ft (130 sq meters) owner’s apartment, which offers all the amenities of a luxury hotel. It is located on the Main Deck, as is the VIP suite.
This fully custom superyacht was designed on the exterior by Giorgio M. Cassetta, who has a portfolio of over 400 yachts in his 18-year career. The interior design of the Triumph belongs to Benetti in partnership with Green & Mingarelli.
The Triumph will head out for the Caribbean and the Bahamas for the winter season, but for now, it is available for Mediterranean yacht charters. Renting the yacht for a luxury voyage will cost you $650,000 per week. And while this is a jaw-dropping price for most of us, you should know that Benetti has yachts that go for as high as two million dollars a week.