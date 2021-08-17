Benetti Motopanfilo Yacht Gives Vintage Elegance a Twist, Shows Off Extendable Beach Club

Benetti has announced the launch of its first 120-foot (37 meters) Benetti Motopanfilo motoryacht. Inspired by the 1960s Motopanfilo models, the yacht delivers a contemporary twist to its timeless predecessors.
Benetti created the Motopanfilo back in the 1960s, and it quickly became a much-desired model among notable figures from the business and entertainment industries. The idea behind the new Motopanfilo stems from a mission to reproduce the symbols and memories of the past and blend them with new elements in order to fulfill the needs of today's yacht owner.
This motoryacht may be modern in its design, but its roots are firmly anchored in the past. Reminescent of the original mahogany rails seen on its predecessors, Motopanfilo features bronze metallic paint on the design elements that run from the main deck to the upper deck.
Its most outstanding feature must be the transom, which is now rounder and more sophisticated. Thanks to this new design, the transom opens up to create a large terrace on the sea and a lavish beach club.
Benetti did not only think about the lowest point of the vessel but also the highest, where the yacht incorporates an observation deck. From there, the owner can gaze from the comfort of the vessel at the blue sea that surrounds it.
The interior, drawn by Claudio Lazzarini and Carl Pickering, is based on the unique concept of being inside a skeleton of a whale, creating the feeling of openness while also being embraced by a voluminous structure.
The vessel is spacious enough to include the main-deck owner's stateroom, four guest staterooms, and quarters for three crew. To amplify the sea views and the feeling of space, designers also used mirrors on the interior. From the main deck, a spiral staircase that leads to the sky lounge. Once you get there, you'll be welcomed by an outdoor hot tub.
Motopanfilo is offered with two engine options. Twin MAN V12-1400 engines will give it a top speed of 16 knots (18 mph/29 kph), while twin MAN V12-1650 engines will make it ride the waves at 18 knots (21 mph/34 kph). It has a range of 3,800 miles while cruising at 10 knots (11 mph/18 kph).
