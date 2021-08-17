Benetti Motopanfilo Yacht Gives Vintage Elegance a Twist, Shows Off Extendable Beach Club

More on this:

1 Store Your Off-Road Vehicles and Submarine on this Superyacht With a Giant Deck

2 Maritimo M60 Flybridge Yacht Is All About Chilling at Anchor, Away From Land

3 This Luxury Hybrid Yacht Can Be Sailed by One Person, Is Totally Self-Sufficient

4 This $21M Italian Masterpiece Shows What Contemporary Sporty Luxury Is All About

5 Cloud 9 Superyacht Is a $69 Million Floating Paradise With Incredible Luxuries