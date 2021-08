This Luxurious Explorer Redefines Eco-Cruising, Features Bentley Interior Design

kW

Yachting connoisseurs are familiar with Dynamiq Yachts, a company that has created uniquely-impressive models, such as the Porsche 911-inspired GTT 115 , or the gold-hulled Stefania. The G 500 is a last-generation explorer, meaning that is was developed for those who want to enjoy two seasons during the year (Mediterranean and Caribbean) and have the freedom to navigate to far-away locations, without worrying about infrastructure.This is why the G 500 has a transatlantic range of 4,500 miles at 10 knots, and is equipped with everything needed for long periods at sea, from high-capacity fridges and freezers and large fresh water tanks, to separate laundry facilities and plenty of storage space.The 164-foot (50 meters) long yacht has five deluxe guest cabins on the lower deck, and a stunning owner’s stateroom on main deck, where two fixed balconies eliminate all the disadvantages of fold-down versions, and allow the owner to enjoy pleasant activities during any time of the day. The high-end furnishings are part of the Bentley Home exclusive furniture collection, and even the laminated XIR glass that completely blocks UV rays and prevents overheating is made by the same manufacturer that provides glass for Bentley, McLaren and Mercedes.Like any self-respecting superyacht, the G 500 features a helipad, a spa with sauna and a generous sundeck with a hot tub and enough room for gym equipment. What’s striking about it are the 7-foot (2.2 meters) ceilings throughout, and the real fireplace in the main saloon, for those cozy nights later in the season.Another remarkable thing about the G 500 is that it’s very quiet, thanks to the hybrid propulsion that also makes it eco-friendly and more efficient. When the MAN diesel engines are switched off, the generators power two 100Siemens EcoProp motors, able to deliver an 8-knot speed for extended periods of time.With pricing starting at $32 million (€27.5 million), the G 500 Hybrid is undoubtedly a coveted deluxe explorer that perfectly blends eco-performance with high-end interior design.