Bussink SpeedLegend: When an AMG GT R Gets Inspired by the SLR Stirling Moss

5 Maritimo M60 Flybridge Yacht Is All About Chilling at Anchor, Away From Land

4 Store Your Off-Road Vehicles and Submarine on this Superyacht With a Giant Deck

2 Superyacht Sales Are Booming, Americans Own Almost a Quarter of the Global Fleet

1 Project Shadow Superyacht Looks Dazzling With a Splash of Ice Blue, Watch It Hit the Water

More on this:

Zeffiro Catamaran Spreads Its Side-Wings to Make Room for a Lavish Beach Club

The ISA Yachts shipyard has announced its first catamaran, a 130-foot (40-meter) vessel designed to offer an incredible sense of space, incredible views, and a luxurious experience at sea with its massive fold-out beach club. 13 photos



Its 42.6 ft (13 meters) beam is a remarkable feature, virtually providing the interior volume of a much larger size power



The owner's living space covers about 200 sq meters (2,153 sq ft), and the indoors integrate smoothly with the outdoors thanks to huge openings often seen on multihulls. The staff quarters, along with four VIP double cabins, are located on the lower deck, which has more headroom and space than a one-hull superyacht.



The captain's cabin can be found on the upper deck between the fore helm and the aft lounge. The latter opens up to another full-beam cockpit where outdoor enthusiasts can lounge. On the flybridge, guests can enjoy another spacious sunbathing area, and they can sit at the bar area under the shade created by the hard-top bimini.



Lastly, the lower deck is ideal for storing water toys and two large engine rooms in the aft area. Next to it, you'll discover a



Spec-wise, Zeffiro can travel for up to 4,258 miles. Thanks to its two hulls, the vessel can cruise even in unpredictable weather. Moreover, its extremely shallow draft allows for nearly unrestricted access to any destination, including remote coves. Named Zeffiro, the catamaran is the result of the remarkable work of the Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design team. Its overall design adds to the feeling of luxury and space while also providing more benefits than standard monohulls.Its 42.6 ft (13 meters) beam is a remarkable feature, virtually providing the interior volume of a much larger size power yacht . The full-beam owner's suite takes up the entire forward section on the main deck. Its 180-degree panoramic glazing gives a seamless transition to the over cockpit fitted with a jacuzzi. The suite is completed with a king-sized bed, private lounge, a walk-in closet, and a bow-facing desk.The owner's living space covers about 200 sq meters (2,153 sq ft), and the indoors integrate smoothly with the outdoors thanks to huge openings often seen on multihulls. The staff quarters, along with four VIP double cabins, are located on the lower deck, which has more headroom and space than a one-hull superyacht.The captain's cabin can be found on the upper deck between the fore helm and the aft lounge. The latter opens up to another full-beam cockpit where outdoor enthusiasts can lounge. On the flybridge, guests can enjoy another spacious sunbathing area, and they can sit at the bar area under the shade created by the hard-top bimini.Lastly, the lower deck is ideal for storing water toys and two large engine rooms in the aft area. Next to it, you'll discover a beach club that has a special trick up its sleeve. When it folds out, it turns into a massive VIP space for guests, complete with a lounge area and gym.Spec-wise, Zeffiro can travel for up to 4,258 miles. Thanks to its two hulls, the vessel can cruise even in unpredictable weather. Moreover, its extremely shallow draft allows for nearly unrestricted access to any destination, including remote coves.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release