Superyacht Sales Are Booming, Americans Own Almost a Quarter of the Global Fleet

It looks like things are going great in the yachting industry, particularly when it comes to superyachts. No worries there, because sales are skyrocketing, and owners from the U.S. are at the top of the list.
Americans and Russians are at the top, and we’re not talking about the “space race” or military capabilities, but about something completely leisurely – superyachts. According to the most recent industry report, The State of Yachting 2021, released by SuperYacht Times, there’s no doubt about it: U.S. is the driving force behind yacht sales.
Customers from the U.S. are currently owning 23% of the world’s superyacht fleet. Unsurprisingly, Russians are on the second place, but the percentage is much smaller in their case, adding up to 9%. By analyzing the live data provided by its SYT IQ market intelligence system, SuperYacht Times has determined that over 100 new yachts longer than 98 feet (30 meters) have been sold this year. And, if this trend continues, new yacht sales will break the 200 mark, which hasn’t happened since 2018.
Statistics show that sales started to go up from the third quarter of 2020. One of the reasons for that, according to Merijn de Waard, Founder & Director of SuperYacht Times, is that a lot of new buyers came from the tech industry, which continued to thrive during the global health crisis. So, it wasn’t just the celebrities. Although, even without the official numbers, it would be easy to tell that the rich and famous kept yacht sales on the rise – just look at Conor McGregor or Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Used yachts aren’t doing bad either, on the contrary. Last year ended with 301 sales, which is more than 7% compared to 2019, and things are looking even better this year – 233 used yachts have already been sold during the first half of 2021. Based on these facts, de Waard predicts that 2021 will be a record year, with more than 350 used superyacht sales.
In case you were wondering, there are 5,245 superyachts today, and, as always, we’ll tell you about the coolest ones here, at autoevolution.
