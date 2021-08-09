5 World’s Most Expensive Lamborghini Is the $7.5M Aventador Carved Out of Gold

Cloud 9 Superyacht Is a $69 Million Floating Paradise With Incredible Luxuries

What this yacht is really about is an impressive display of



As you would expect from something called Cloud 9, guests get to



Another rare thing for a yacht of this length is the lavish owner’s suite on the upper deck. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer amazing panoramic views and natural light, with sliding doors that lead to a private terrace with its own Jacuzzi pool and sun pads. The suite also includes a study and a walk-in dressing room. If that’s not enough, the aft of the owner’s lobby acts as a sky lounge that’s perfect for cinema nights under the stars.



This versatile wonderland on water goes for $69 million (€59 million), and it’s also available for charter through Famous Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo deserves the credit for another amazing motor yacht , the 201-foot (61.5 meters) long Cloud 9, featuring lavish interiors created by Francesco Paszkowski. Equipped with twin 3,512Caterpillar engines that deliver a top speed of 16.5 knots and 5,000 nmi range, this new yacht was also nominated for a 2021 World Superyacht Award, in the Best Displacement Motor Yachts (1,000 to 1,599 GT) category.What this yacht is really about is an impressive display of luxurious features geared towards ultimate fun and relaxation, despite its size. The lower deck aft is where guests can enjoy one of the most remarkable beach clubs out there, which opens on 3 sides, with a large swimming platform and sea terraces. The lounge area and sit up bar are more than welcoming, while light coming from the glass base Jacuzzi pool overhead adds an atmospheric ambiance.As you would expect from something called Cloud 9, guests get to indulge in the full spectrum of pleasures, from total relaxation in the wellness area that features a gym and a hammam, to an exciting collection of water toys, including a jetboard, a flyboard, two Sea Bobs and an inflatable aquapark with slide. Plus, they have access to a limousine tender and a watersports tender, stored in the two generous garages.Another rare thing for a yacht of this length is the lavish owner’s suite on the upper deck. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer amazing panoramic views and natural light, with sliding doors that lead to a private terrace with its own Jacuzzi pool and sun pads. The suite also includes a study and a walk-in dressing room. If that’s not enough, the aft of the owner’s lobby acts as a sky lounge that’s perfect for cinema nights under the stars.This versatile wonderland on water goes for $69 million (€59 million), and it’s also available for charter through Burgess , for $617k (€525k) per week.

