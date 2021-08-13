Store Your Off-Road Vehicles and Submarine on this Superyacht With a Giant Deck

Some might think of superyachts as incompatible with an adventurous spirit looking for some serious adrenaline-pumping fun. They seem to be more about relaxing in the pool, at the spa, enjoying the sun on the deck, and having drinks in the skylounge. But there’s a superyacht for everybody (who can afford one), and adventure seekers are no exception.
This new superyacht built in the Netherlands is called Time Off and it means it. Unlike similar boats that boast giant swimming pools and living areas, this one has the word adventure written all over it. Right off the bat, you can notice the unusually large storage space on the deck. We’re talking about 200 square meters (2,153 square feet), with a 12-ton boom crane that can launch, load and unload just about anything, except rockets.
With a versatile configuration, the storage area can be used not only for a fleet of tenders up to 50 feet (5 meters) long, plus all the watertoys you can think of, but even for on-road and off-road vehicles, small submarines and helicopters – now, that’s what we’d call a “wide range”. There’s also a dedicated garage and workshop for submersibles on the deck, and a system for A-frame submarines launch and recovery, can be fitted to the stern.
If that’s not enough, how does a “multipurpose adventure center” sound like? Located in the stern and accessible through the swim platform stair, this 538 square feet (50 square meters) space can be configured to the owner’s specifications, for either diving, fishing or even oceanic research.
In terms of performance, this 182-foot-long (55.5 meters) yacht is powered by four Caterpillar 3512C diesel engines that deliver a top speed of 20 knots, with a range of up to 6,000 nautical miles at a 10-knot speed, which gives Time Off great world cruising capabilities. Considering that it also comes with a large cold storage unit and laundry room, it seems ready to take on trips to remote areas.
The mandatory luxurious VIP suite is present, together with three cabins for a total of seven guests, plus accommodation for seven crew members and four staff. However, with what this superyacht has to offer, who would want to spend too much time in their cabin?
Built by Damen Yacht, Time Off is available for purchase at Burgess.
