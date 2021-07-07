Oasis Deck Is How Benetti Reshapes Superyacht Design to Create a New Lifestyle

Founded in 1873, the Azimut-owned Benetti Yachts from Italy is the only shipyard to have won the Showboats International Magazine’s “Shipyard number 1” award six years in a row. In addition to designing and building motoryachts, Benetti is also a leading builder of custom superyachts, a small but incredibly competitive niche.
The latest Benetti feature also started out as an add-on to a custom superyacht: in 2017, while designing a new concept for a potential private owner, Benetti wanted to include a beach club on the aft deck, of the kind that had never been done before. These days, a beach club (a dedicated space including a swim platform and lounge area on the aft deck) is a given on most large-size yachts, but back then, the trend was just emerging. Anticipating it, Benetti went ahead and created something that, they say, goes beyond that – and straight up creates a new lifestyle.
Benetti calls it the Oasis Deck, which lays the blueprint for the Oasis Life. Created in partnership with design firm RWD, it imagines a completely open space, with no walls and no ceiling, packed with entertaining options of all kinds, perfect for complete immersion with the sea. Instead of being just an “extra” feature on the superyacht, the Oasis Deck becomes a defining element.
brand’s role as a pioneer and design leader.” It is, in less fancy words, a massive beach club that, in some of Benetti’s larger vessels, can end up taking up 50% of the main deck, the most luxurious feature for the most luxurious superyacht.
Benetti first featured the Oasis Deck on the Oasis 40M concept. As of mid-June 2021, it will also be included on the Oasis 34M, the B.Now 50M and 66M vessels, with design handled by the same RWD firm. Adapting this very original take on the beach club to a variety of sizes was not without challenges, Benetti says, but the result was well worth it.
The Oasis Deck stands out for five features. It has opening wings, which means guests can enjoy maximum available real estate on the aft deck without obstruction from walls. The opening wings bring this entertainment area closer to the water but, at the same time, guests will be protected from waves. As the images in the gallery show, the Oasis Deck also features a “magnificent” infinity pool in the deck. You’re rich to own a superyacht with a sizable beach club, alright; but you’re playing a different ball game when your beach club has a pool, not just immediate access to water.
The Oasis Deck grants 270-degree view off the stern, “even from the saloon,” Benetti says. It also comes with a mixture of sun and shade, thus being ideal for a variety of activities throughout the day. Last but not least, “social design weaves the entire deck into a vast convivial OASIS, from the main saloon to the sea,” which is to say, the feature creates a social bubble where the most fun can be had.
Even before the Oasis Deck was officially presented to the public, Benetti was already killing it in sales, Azimut / Benetti Group CEO Marco Valle explains. Speaking strictly numbers, Benetti sold 14 Oasis 40M, 3 Oasis 34M, and 6 B.Now 50M with the Oasis Deck, before even announcing the feature to the rest of the world.
