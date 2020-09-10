autoevolution
Seeing how they’re gazillionaires, Beyonce and Jay Z are accustomed to the finer things in life. It goes without saying, this doesn’t stop being true when they’re on vacation.

On Board Beyonce and Jay Z’s $2 Million-a-Week LANA Superyacht

While the rest of the world is trying to make do with the terrible hand that 2020 dealt us, including in terms of making vacation plans, the superstar couple is able to take their usual yearly cruise, seemingly without too much trouble. Jay and Bey are currently cruising off the coast of Croatia, and their superyacht of choice is, this year, the most impressive out there.

This should hardly come as a surprise: every year, they head out for a couple of weeks on a cruise. They seem to prefer Europe because they get enough privacy and can easily go off the radar, and they always choose the finest in terms of luxury charters. This year is no exception: they’re getting some well-deserved R&R on LANA, which is available exclusively through Imperial Yachts.

LANA is a newcomer, having just been delivered this year. It’s an Azimut-Benetti built and, at 351 feet (107 meters) in length and 45 feet (13.7 meters) in height, it’s probably the largest and most impressive luxury vessel ever built at an Italian shipyard. For a better visual, it’s bigger than a football pitch, but one that screams excellence, luxury and sophistication, according to the description with Imperial Yachts. Come to think, this is exactly what you’d expect if you paid $2 million a week in order to live on it.

Indeed, the price is steep, even for the celebrity super couple. Some years ago, the rumor that they were cruising on the recently-renamed Illusion at $1 million a week made international headlines, so this is a record by comparison. No word on whether the $2 million includes the staff necessary to run this kind of luxury superyacht.

But it would better. With accommodation for 12 guests and 34 staff, LANA promises everything from a chef in the kitchen to an instructor in the fully-equipped gym and professional masseur in the hammam-style spa. Guests sleep in a master suite and seven VIP staterooms, with each room painted in a different color palette and with its own personality.

Both interior and exterior design is meant to mimic “the motion and fluidity” of the sea, and there are plenty of open, airy and sunny spaces either for lounging or socializing. These include dining areas and sundecks, lounges and relaxation zones. High ceilings and soft colors aim to create a sense of “serenity” for guests, while they make the most of every moment they spent at sea.

Amenities include an indoor cinema, fully-equipped gym with personal trainer, jacuzzi and spa with trained personnel to ease every sore in your body, and an upper deck pool with warming system. There is also a beach club with foldable terraces, offering easy access to water both for swimming. For the more adventurous types, LANA comes stocked with a wide variety of watertoys, like jet skis, Seabobs, water skies, wakeboards, inflatable paddleboards and even fishing equipment.

A helipad is also available, just in case more guests want to drop in at a later time.

LANA has dynamic propulsion for fuel saving and can reach top speeds of 18.5 knots, with a cruising speed of 16 knots.

“This striking superyacht can transport you and your guests on voyages of discovery and luxury,” the description on the Imperial Yachts website reads, stressing that this is perhaps the most luxurious superyacht in the world. “LANA is ready to explore the seven seas between the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean and further. She has been built to discover all corners of the globe to fulfill her guest’s desires.”

Well, again, for $2 million a week, she’d better...

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
