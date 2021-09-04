Ritz-Carlton’s First Superyacht Awaits, With Your Own Concierge and the Best of Everything

There’s no doubt that the luxury yachting industry is one of the most successful ones at this moment, and that everybody wants in. The coveted Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 and Mercedes-AMG’s new Cigarette Boat are a great example of that. One of the most recent big names to join the yachting playing field is Ritz-Carlton. Since so many boats are described as being similar to luxury hotels on water, why not have an actual hotel brand develop a yacht?
It was in 2017 when the brand announced the launch of the “Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection”, designed to offer bespoke voyages on custom-built yachts. Mainly because of the ongoing world health crisis, as well as other factors related to manufacturing, the project was delayed several times, and the cruises had to be rescheduled. So, even though it’s been a few years, the first Ritz-Carlton luxury superyacht, Evrima, hasn’t yet sailed on its maiden voyage.
Right off the bat, the first thing to indicate that Evrima is a ship like no other, is the incredible staff to guest ratio – 298 guests and 235 staff members, so that every guest can enjoy the best service possible. Plus, every one of the 149 suites includes access to a Personal Concierge who will provide assistance with anything from dinner reservations to organizing itineraries.
Speaking of suites, there are six types of them, disposed on decks three to nine. All of them include a private terrace, 24-hour in-suite dining, digital television, an espresso machine and a “complimentary bottle of chilled champagne upon arrival”. Needless to say, everything else in each suite, from the bathroom to the furniture and linens, lives up to the Ritz-Carlton gold standard.
The 623-foot-long (190 meters) luxury cruise vessel, built at the Spanish Barreras Shipyard, is ready to make its guests feel like they’ve died and gone to heaven. As Ritz-Carlton puts it, “Of all the remarkable destinations you’ll sail to, the yacht itself may become your favorite”. After waking up and enjoying the magnificent view from your private terrace, you’ll have plenty of options to keep you on cloud nine until late into the night.
The pool and the pool house await, with sun loungers, all-day dining and enough room for deck parties. The Marina terrace, right near the water, is like a private beach with access not only to the coolest water toys, but also to special cocktails. A fully-equipped gym and the world-famous Ritz-Carlton spa could not be absent. The exquisite living room that includes a library also doubles as a cocktail lounge in the evening, when the lights go dim and the music gets loud.
What better way to spend an evening than admiring the wonderful view from the observation lounge on the top deck? Live entertainment and premium champagnes with caviar pairings, at the bar, will delight all your senses. And, if you really want to feel like a million bucks, the state-of-the-art humidor is where you can end the night in style, with a fine cognac and a selection of premium hand-rolled cigars.
journey. Of course, there are several other dining options available as well, or you can just enjoy room-service.
Such a magnificent cruising yacht could only be heading towards the most fabulous destinations in the world, from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, to Northern Europe, Canada and New England, with each voyage ranging from seven to ten nights. After all the delays, Evrima is set to depart on its maiden voyage towards Lisbon, on May 6, 2022. Itineraries are available for booking, but be prepared for pricing that also rises to the Ritz-Carlton standards. A once-in-a-lifetime experience doesn’t come cheap.
It was in 2017 when the brand announced the launch of the “Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection”, designed to offer bespoke voyages on custom-built yachts. Mainly because of the ongoing world health crisis, as well as other factors related to manufacturing, the project was delayed several times, and the cruises had to be rescheduled. So, even though it’s been a few years, the first Ritz-Carlton luxury superyacht, Evrima, hasn’t yet sailed on its maiden voyage.
Right off the bat, the first thing to indicate that Evrima is a ship like no other, is the incredible staff to guest ratio – 298 guests and 235 staff members, so that every guest can enjoy the best service possible. Plus, every one of the 149 suites includes access to a Personal Concierge who will provide assistance with anything from dinner reservations to organizing itineraries.
Speaking of suites, there are six types of them, disposed on decks three to nine. All of them include a private terrace, 24-hour in-suite dining, digital television, an espresso machine and a “complimentary bottle of chilled champagne upon arrival”. Needless to say, everything else in each suite, from the bathroom to the furniture and linens, lives up to the Ritz-Carlton gold standard.
The 623-foot-long (190 meters) luxury cruise vessel, built at the Spanish Barreras Shipyard, is ready to make its guests feel like they’ve died and gone to heaven. As Ritz-Carlton puts it, “Of all the remarkable destinations you’ll sail to, the yacht itself may become your favorite”. After waking up and enjoying the magnificent view from your private terrace, you’ll have plenty of options to keep you on cloud nine until late into the night.
The pool and the pool house await, with sun loungers, all-day dining and enough room for deck parties. The Marina terrace, right near the water, is like a private beach with access not only to the coolest water toys, but also to special cocktails. A fully-equipped gym and the world-famous Ritz-Carlton spa could not be absent. The exquisite living room that includes a library also doubles as a cocktail lounge in the evening, when the lights go dim and the music gets loud.
What better way to spend an evening than admiring the wonderful view from the observation lounge on the top deck? Live entertainment and premium champagnes with caviar pairings, at the bar, will delight all your senses. And, if you really want to feel like a million bucks, the state-of-the-art humidor is where you can end the night in style, with a fine cognac and a selection of premium hand-rolled cigars.
journey. Of course, there are several other dining options available as well, or you can just enjoy room-service.
Such a magnificent cruising yacht could only be heading towards the most fabulous destinations in the world, from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, to Northern Europe, Canada and New England, with each voyage ranging from seven to ten nights. After all the delays, Evrima is set to depart on its maiden voyage towards Lisbon, on May 6, 2022. Itineraries are available for booking, but be prepared for pricing that also rises to the Ritz-Carlton standards. A once-in-a-lifetime experience doesn’t come cheap.