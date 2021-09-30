50 MPH Pocket Rocket Electric Motorcycle Is Ready to Take Off

Stuttgart-based Sol Motors has been taking its sweet time to perfect the machine you’re seeing here. Called the Pocket Rocket, this electric motorcycle doesn’t quite look like anything we’ve seen before. With a unique frame that conceals its key components and a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph), the Pocket Rocket is designed to turn your everyday commute into an adventure.
The Pocket Rocket is described as a mix between an e-bike and a motorcycle. To protect its components, the German brand integrated its controls, battery, and its rear and front headlights into the frame.
Its aluminum design not only turns heads but also reduces the shape, making it a lightweight machine that tips the scale at just 121 lbs (55 kg). This makes it pretty easy to handle around the city. Its 16-inch wheels made of cast aluminum also ensure speedy riding and precision.
The goal of Sol was to create an efficient Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) that could deliver great range and power. And it did. The Pocket Rocket is capable of accelerating from a standstill to city speed without a kickstart. It also has a decent range. When fully charged, it can run for up 50 miles (80 km).
The bike comes with hydraulic brakes and a Combined Braking System (CBS) that ensures full driving control. Regenerative braking also adds to braking force while feeding some energy back into the battery, therefore increasing the range.
Sol is offering two versions of the bike: the Pocket Rocket and the faster Pocket Rocket S. The higher speed model features a 6,500W peak hub motor that makes it reach 50 mph (80 kph), while its lower speed sibling sports a motor of 5,000W and a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). The Pocket Rocket is priced at €5,980, which is around $6,936, while the Pocket Rocket S costs €6,980, or $8,097.
Currently, the Pocket Rocket is available for pre-order in only 12 European countries: Austria, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, and Spain. However, the company says that the U.S. ”is definitely on its list for 2022 or 2023”.
