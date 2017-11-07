autoevolution
 

2018 Yamaha MT-07 and MT-09 SP Go Official At EICMA

7 Nov 2017, 14:52 UTC
Yamaha’s MT range continues to expand and evolve as the moto maker unveiled two new models at the 2017 EICMA show in Millan. We’re talking about the 2018 MT-07 and MT-09 SP variants, two key motorcycles offered alongside a big MT range, from the MT-125 to the mighty MT-10.
Starting with the more SP version, the suffix stands for a small number of exclusive Yamaha models that offer a bit more performance over the standard ones. Thus, the MT-09 SP comes with an Ohlins rear shock absorber that offers higher levels of adjustability.

Moreover, this can be further enhanced by optional Ohlins rear springs available in a range of different rates, while the front comes standard with Kayaba forks. The latter uses one leg for rebound adjustment and the other for compression on the standard MT-09, while the SP variant features both adjustments for each leg.

The MT-09 SP also comes with an exclusive MT-10 SP inspired Silver Blu Carbon color scheme, blue stitched seat, blue rims with SP graphics, and black handlebar controls and instruments along the standard quick shifter, assist and slipper clutch, LED headlight, switchable traction control, and swingarm-mounted license plate.

Moving on to the MT-07, not only does it come with a new body design for 2018, but it also gets an improved riding position. This was obtained through a new seat design, which extends to the tank’s sides and rear to achieve a more integrated profile and allow for increased comfort.

The front forks are equipped with revised settings that give a sportier character, while the rear suspension is fitted with a new rebound damping adjuster that enables riders to set their bike up to suit their riding style and usage.

Both models will be available starting March 2018 alongside a range of Yamaha accessories including Akrapovich exhaust systems, luggage, lightweight billet components, and other bolt-on items.

