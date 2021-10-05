Bubba Wallace Wins His First NASCAR Race In Rain At Talladega Speedway

Bubba Wallace just picked up his first ever NASCAR victory at a rainy Talladega Speedway during the Sprint Cup Series Playoffs Monday.
Rain had delayed the race and ultimately stopped it early but not before Wallace made his way to the front of the pack. Officials did all they could to dry the track out including using 17 Air Titans and 10 conventional Jet driers to try and finish the entire race.
Bubba ended up having to snake through a crash before taking the lead just five laps before it became two wet to continue. When the cars were called in there was no promise that the race would be concluded and ultimately Wallace found out he was the winner while in the pit lane standing with his crew.
Wallace had some encouraging words for those that might dream of following in his footsteps. "This is for all the kids out there that want to have an opportunity and whatever they want to achieve, and be the best at what they want to do, you're going to go through a lot- But you always got to stick true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you. Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry. Been plenty of times when I wanted to give up," he is quoted as saying.
Bubba is only the second Black driver to win a NASCAR race in history. The last win was scored by Wendell Scott and took place back in 1963. NASCAR didn't actually credit him with the win until months after the race.
This marks Wallaces first Cup series victory in 142 starts which comes after six Truck Series victories. This is truly a historic moment for Bubba and his 23X1 racing team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. Next year the team will add a second car driven by Kurt Busch.