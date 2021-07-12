Future Polaris Ranger Electric UTV Ditches the Engine, Stays in Beast Mode

Anticipation is growing, as Polaris reveals more and more details about its future electric Ranger, the first electric utility side-by-side (UTV) to be rolled out by the popular ATV manufacturer. Well, not technical details (which are still kept under wraps), but sneak peeks into what the new vehicle is capable of.
Earlier this year, U.S.-based bike manufacturer Zero Motorcycles announced what it called “a historic partnership” with Polaris, that would result in the first electric powersport vehicles. The 10-year agreement that the 2 companies signed proves that they’re serious about transforming powersports, with the first electric vehicle coming up by the end of this year.
Until then, Polaris is teasing the electric Ranger, which promises to make zero compromises on performance, while adding the specific benefits of turning electric. A few months ago, the prototype was shown doing some heavy work and being awesome at it. Recently, the focus switched to its off-road capabilities and silent character.
Off-road performance is the number one thing that made the classic Ranger popular, so the electric version couldn’t be any less. By optimizing weight distribution and bringing it to the highest power-to-weight ratio of any UTV today (according to Polaris), the manufacturer made sure that the weight of the electric drivetrain and battery would not impact the Ranger’s performance.
Without revealing more details about the specifications, Polaris claims that this is the strongest utility vehicle drivetrain that they’ve ever made (incorporating the knowledge and technology from Zero Motorcycles).
Durability and less maintenance are some of the benefits of turning the Ranger into an electric UTV. With less moving parts and less maintenance requirements (such as oil changes), this model ranks highest in another category as well, by having the lower cost of ownership of any UTV.
Add to that the significant reduction in noise and vibration, and you’ve got a silent, trusted companion whether you’re hunting, farming or just enjoying a conversation while driving to your favorite weekend getaway destination.
The electric Ranger is coming up this December, and that will only be the beginning. Polaris is planning to introduce electric options for all of its product categories by 2025.
