Conquer Any Terrain With the Awesome 2021 Kawasaki Terryx KRX 1000 UTV

Built to be one of the world’s most versatile sport side-by-sides, this nimble little green monster can tackle the harshest terrain with surprising ease.
It is powered by a naturally aspirated 999-cc, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valve parallel-twin engine with a power output of 112 hp (84 kW; 114 PS) and a maximum torque of 76.7 lb. ft. (104 Nm) at 7,000 rpm. That may not be as much as the competition, but it's more than enough to move the 1,896-pound (860 kg) UTV with ease on the toughest trails you can find.
To deliver smooth acceleration and maintain traction in any situation, the Terryx KRX 1000 features a large-volume automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT) with a versatile centrifugal clutch that enables drivers to select high- or low-speed power modes. The first offers a milder throttle response while the latter unleashes the full power of the engine.
4WD, and front differential lock with ease, using a simple switch on the dashboard.
At the base of the Terryx KRX 1000 stands a rugged chassis built to withstand constant punishment. The wheels are positioned as far apart as possible, giving the vehicle a 99-inch (2.5-meter) wheelbase, which combined with the long wheel travel, improves stability and handling.
The high-rigidity frame incorporates an 8-point Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS), while the arc-shaped, large-diameter A-arms and trailing arms provide a ground clearance of 14.4 inches (36.5 cm).
Dominating various terrains is made possible by the Independent suspension system. The front features a double-wishbone layout, while the rear uses a four-link trailing-arm configuration.
At the core of the system are four Fox 2.5 Podium LSC shocks with piggyback reservoirs, fully adaptive preload, and 24-position adjustable compression damping, giving the capable side-by-side a suspension travel of 18.6 inches (47.2 cm) at the front and 21.1 inches (53.5 cm) in the rear.
Stopping power is provided by a hydraulic disk brake system with wo-piston calipers at the front and simple yet effective single-piston calipers for the rear.
The cabin appears extremely well designed and comfortable while offering a host of technologies that you would not expect from such a vehicle. The thick cushioned, high-back bucket seats are fully adjustable and made from durable materials. The steering wheel is also adjustable, and thanks to the speed-sensitive electric power steering (EPS), kickback is effectively absorbed.
A large multi-function digital instrument panel is located above the steering wheel, and on top of it we find a bar-style panel that incorporates all the warning lights you would find in a normal vehicle.
There is even a large rear carrier space available on two of the three KRX 1000 models, which can hold up to 350 pounds (159 kg) of cargo. It can be secured using four integrated tie-down hooks.
The 2021 Kawasaki Terryx KRX 1000 is available in three distinct variants. The standard one offers all the above features, while the Special Edition adds a Hifonics audio system, a WARN VRX 45 winch, and custom graphics. The third model is the Trail Edition, which comes with sport front and rear bumpers, a KQR roof, a WARN VRX 45 winch, and exclusive color and graphics.
