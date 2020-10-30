Here are the High-Performance Features of the Hyundai i20 N

Meet Berry Bads’ Kawasaki W650, a Sexy Work of Custom Art

Its flawless design language guarantees to leave you lost for words. 8 photos SOHC parallel-twin powerplant, with a generous displacement of 676cc and four valves per cylinder head. At 5,000 rpm, the air-cooled monstrosity is capable of delivering up to 50 hp, while 41 pound-feet (56 Nm) of feral twisting force will be supplied at approximately 5,500 rpm.



A five-speed gearbox is tasked with distributing the engine’s power to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. At the front, the entire structure is supported by a set of 39 mm (1.54 inches) telescopic forks. On the opposite end, suspension duties are taken good care of by dual adjustable shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm.



Stopping power is supplied by a single 300 mm (11.81 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper up front, along with a 160 mm (6.3 inches) drum module at the rear. All things considered, this bad boy means business, alright?



A few years ago, one such entity arrived under



The front suspension was treated to Ducati 400SS’ inverted forks, accompanied by fully-adjustable dual shocks from Ohlins’ range at the rear. Furthermore, the standard hoops were discarded to make room for laced alternatives.



You will also find a Motoscope speedometer from Motogadget, as well as an NFC ignition and state-of-the-art switches worn by the bike’s handlebars. Lastly, rear-mounted foot pegs contribute to a revised riding stance.



