GiaMi Gives Kawasaki Z1000 a Sexy Cafe Racer Attitude

The Z1000 is a gorgeous entity, in stock form or otherwise. However, Italy’s moto artists managed to spice things up even further. 6 photos



Now, let’s take a minute to drool over yet another remarkable project that revolves around a 2003 Kawasaki Z1000 – a spectacular undertaking that’s been concluded in 2016. The donor in question is brought to life by a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four leviathan, with four valves per cylinder head and a generous displacement of 953cc.



It boasts a compression ratio of 11.2:1 and as many as four carbs with 38 mm (1.5 inches) throttle bodies. At 10,000 rpm, this nasty animal will produce up to 127 hp, along with 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) of twist at 8,000 revs. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with handing this force over to a chain final drive.



Rear lighting is taken care of by an LED kit, while the vintage-style headlight hails from a Suzuki GS550. Additionally, the Italian moto pros went about installing a pair of adjustable clip-on handlebars that wear bar-end mirrors and aftermarket grips.



You will also find a set of reverse megaphone mufflers and a BCM air filter that allows Z1000’s inline-four colossus to breathe with ease. The factory ECU was replaced with a Power Commander module. Last but not least, the bodywork was honored with a gorgeous color scheme that blends a lime base with black accents and intricate pinstripes.



Well, if this sexy beast doesn't leave you awestruck, then I honestly don't know what will! In the past, we visited GiaMi Motorcycles' glorious portfolio to analyze a fascinating masterpiece based on a 1997 variant in Suzuki's Inazuma 400 family. It goes without saying this bad boy does a wonderful job at demonstrating what the Italian workshop is capable of achieving!