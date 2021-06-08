2022 Kawasaki MULE PRO-MX SE Is Muscle and Resilience in a Mid-Size Version

Kawasaki’s Mule range of side-by-side vehicles has gained constant popularity over the years, with exciting upgrades and additions every year, meant to offer something for everybody, from basic 2-passenger UTVs for everyday tasks, to more complex and powerful 5-passenger models. This year is no exception and the brand has introduced new models that are sure to arouse interest.
The Mule PRO-MX SE is one of the two new premium models announced for 2022, next to the Mule PRO-FXT Ranch Edition Platinum. This Special Edition model is part of the Mule PRO-MX range, which is dedicated to mid-size utility vehicles with a spacious 2-passenger cabin and enough power to do the work in less time, so that you can also make time for the fun stuff.
The first thing you’ll probably notice about this particular Mule PRO-MX is its understated, yet expressive design and that’s because you’re looking at a special edition Galaxy Silver color and bold graphics. The other stand-out feature is its factory-installed 3,000 lbs (1,361 kg) winch with remote control, which can give you a helping hand when it comes to heavy lifting.
The 695cc fuel-injected engine delivers 42.7 lb-ft (58 Nm) of powerful torque, making the Mule PRO-MX SE fast and reliable, but also fun to drive. With a 1,200 lbs (544 kg) load capacity and 1,500 lbs (680 kg) towing capacity, this “mid-size muscle” SxS can become the perfect companion for heavy-duty work, helping you complete difficult tasks faster.
And, speaking of difficult, this bad boy won’t have any trouble handling challenging terrains, because it’s built with a strong frame (that can also flex), which maintains traction, and large, 25-inch tires. But don’t think it’s going to be a bumpy ride – the double A-arm independent suspension, with twin-tube shocks, makes a difference in shock-absorption, for smooth rides, no matter the kind of terrain.
Comfort is what defines this UTV’s interior as well. The plush contoured bench seat, with anti-cinch seatbelts help riders enjoy long rides and also keep them safe, while 2 halogen and 2 LED headlamps increase visibility any time you need it.
With a suggested retail price of $13,199, Kawasaki’s Mule PRO-MX SE is a medium-priced SxS that offers great power and capabilities for its size-range.
