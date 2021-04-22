2 Fonzarelli NKD Is the Stripped Electric Mini Motorcyle You Never Knew You Needed

Zero Motorcycles DSR Now Available in Earth Day-Inspired Limited Edition Colors

When everyone was celebrating Earth Day, Zero Motorcycles were also celebrating their 15th anniversary. So they decided to make it extra special, by releasing a limited-edition DSR and donating part of the sales to the National Forest Foundation. 4 photos



But that’s not all. For every limited-edition bike that is sold, the Californian company will be donating $500 to the National Forest Foundation. The donations will then be used by the Foundation for various projects that are aimed at maintaining or restoring trail systems. This way, riders who are passionate about



“Our bikes are an incredible way to experience off-road riding, including in America’s National Forests, and we stand with the National Forest Foundation in their mission to guarantee access to those lands for future generations.”, said Sam Paschel, Zero Motorcycles CEO.



This project only reiterates Zero Motorcycles’ commitment to sustainability. After all, their electric, hand-crafted



Dayle Wallien, Conservation Partnerships Director for the National Forest Foundation, stated that “we are excited and grateful to partner with Zero Motorcycles on projects to improve outdoor experiences and restore our National Forests. Our public lands are amazing places to explore and recreate and we appreciate a commitment to help us steward them from an innovative company like Zero”.



Each one of the 15th anniversary limited-edition models is built with the well-known Z-Force 75-7 motor that delivers 116 ft-lb of torque and a maximum speed of 102 mph (164 kph). And let’s not forget that all DSRs have a range of 163 miles (262 km).



The special edition DSR motorcycles are available for sales through official dealers, starting at $15,495. You know it’s a special day when one of the coolest electric motorcycle brands surprises the world with five new colors for one of their most popular bikes. Zero Motorcycles’ DSR has just been released in nature-inspired colors, to honor nature and celebrate Earth Day.But that’s not all. For every limited-edition bike that is sold, the Californian company will be donating $500 to the National Forest Foundation. The donations will then be used by the Foundation for various projects that are aimed at maintaining or restoring trail systems. This way, riders who are passionate about electric motorcycles and protecting the environment, can also enjoy better access to sustainable trails. It all comes full circle.“Our bikes are an incredible way to experience off-road riding, including in America’s National Forests, and we stand with the National Forest Foundation in their mission to guarantee access to those lands for future generations.”, said Sam Paschel, Zero Motorcycles CEO.This project only reiterates Zero Motorcycles’ commitment to sustainability. After all, their electric, hand-crafted bikes were designed for adventure and off-road explorations without any negative impact on the environment.Dayle Wallien, Conservation Partnerships Director for the National Forest Foundation, stated that “we are excited and grateful to partner with Zero Motorcycles on projects to improve outdoor experiences and restore our National Forests. Our public lands are amazing places to explore and recreate and we appreciate a commitment to help us steward them from an innovative company like Zero”.Each one of the 15th anniversary limited-edition models is built with the well-known Z-Force 75-7 motor that delivers 116 ft-lb of torque and a maximum speed of 102 mph (164 kph). And let’s not forget that all DSRs have a range of 163 miles (262 km).The special edition DSR motorcycles are available for sales through official dealers, starting at $15,495.

load press release