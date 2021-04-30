Polaris Ranger Electric UTV Shows Off by Towing a Fully-Loaded Logging Truck

We've been warned that theexpansion isn't going to curb thetrend but rather help expand it since the taller body style fits the needs of a battery-powered vehicle perfectly. However, that doesn't mean we won't get small hatchbacks destined for the dense urban environment (we already have if you look at the Honda e or the two smart models) or even motorcycles.One company heavily invested in the latter is Zero Motorcycles. This U.S.-based bike manufacturer offers a range of no fewer than ten all-electric stealthy motorcycles for almost every conceivable use. Almost exactly two months ago, Zero Motorcycles announced it would enter into a ten-year-long partnership with Polaris, a considerably more renowned American brand specializing in all sorts of vehicles, from ATVs to snowmobiles, side-by-sides, boats, and everything in between.The most important product of this collaboration, at least so far, will be a new all-electric Ranger UTV. Given Polaris's experience in building this kind of vehicle and Zero Motorcycles ' quality electric powertrains, it sounds like this joint venture might produce a very exciting vehicle.The video recently released by Polaris seems to support that as it shows the electric UTV (still in prototype form, but that only means there's room for improvement) performing all sorts of tasks at a logging site, from the basic ones such as carrying a few tires and towing a big tree stump on a trailer to towing a full-size loaded logging truck.We don't have actual details on the upcoming Ranger's powertrain, but we do know that electric motors offer a lot of instant torque that can be very useful in situations like this. It's only a promotional video featuring a prototype, so it's too early to get excited. Still, anyone who knows what EVs are all about can already imagine what to expect from the Polaris Ranger electric UTV once it comes out.Speaking of that, its release date is one of the few things we do know about the vehicle, as Polaris claims we should expect to see it by the end of this year. Now, if you'll excuse me, I got a strong urge to do some logging myself, so I'll just fire up MudRunner and spend a few hours moving virtual logs from one place to another for no practical reason. Something I strongly recommend you do as well.