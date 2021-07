Zero Motorcycles Drops 2022 Zero FXE, a Futuristic Ride With an Industrial Look

kWh

Based on the Zero ZF 75-5 powertrain and Cypher II operating system, Zero FXE is an e-bike that turns commuting into a futuristic ride for all road conditions. The FXE's overall look combines elements from consumer electronics industrial design, taking note of the ergonomic touchpoints.With this crip industrial look, the FXE is equipped with a Zero' s 75-5 air-cooled, brushless electric motor that can deliver 46 hp and 78 ft-lb of torque. While it's not as powerful as the brand's SR/F (almost less than half), it's still all you'd need from a city bike.It runs on a 7.2Li-ion battery, and it can reach 85 mph (137 kph). In its range department, it can sip on that electric juice for up to 100 miles (161 km) on a single charge, almost double the numbers scored by Zero FX.The FXE is pretty light for a city motorcycle, wighing just 298 lbs (135 kg). It has no gears or clutch, and an upright riding position, providing a smooth ride in which the bike becomes an extension of the rider.You'll also find some powerful LED head and tail light, as well as a dash, that makes the FXE stand out in the concrete jungle. Speaking of the dash, the 5.0-inch full-color TFT display gives you all the specs and details you want to know: speed, torque, battery level, power output, and other riding stats. As for the price of all these, the bike stands at $11,795, slightly more than the FXS Those who want to experience the all-new FXE and more will have the chance to do it at Sonoma Raceway in California, starting July 16th. The company will also deliver a fleet of motorcycles, including the new model and the company's flagship SR/S and SR/F bikes across the U.S.