Fully-Electric Off-Road Patagonia Motorcycle Is Here to Ride On the Wild Side

We’re now pretty much accustomed to all sorts of electric 2-wheel means of transportation in urban environments and that’s a significant evolution. But what’s really exciting is the thought of more and more electric off-road options, from motorcycles to SUVs. And one of them is the Patagonia electric motorcycle.
The aptly-named Patagonia is OX Motorcycles’ bike for wild adventures. The Spanish brand has recently launched a collection of motorcycles that combine a distinctive silhouette with up-to-date technology and performance features. Targeted at riders who want more than the standard capabilities of an urban bike, the Patagonia is the brand’s “wild child”.
Like the other models in the range, the Patagonia has an 8 kW electric motor and two removable 70V, 30Ah batteries, each weighing 30 lbs (14 kg). Each of the batteries takes only 2 hours to be fully charged and any standard household plug can be used. The Patagonia is not faster than the other brand’s bikes, with a maximum speed of 68 mph (110 kph). And, at lower speeds, the company promises a range of 62 miles (100 km).
The 308 lbs (140 kg) motorcycle is fitted with off-road tires, meant to provide better agility and grip on various types of terrain. It also features saddlebags made of highly resistant materials and a headlight screen grid for added protection.
As far as technology goes, this off-road motorcycle also features the brand’s built-in ELISA system. By connecting with the rider’s phone, ELISA can provide customized information about navigation, battery status and other data. It can also be used to locate the bike or to get an estimate of battery charging levels..
Plus, it can also provide assistance based on energy consumption calculation, so that you can choose the more effective way of riding your OX Patagonia motorcycle.
Those in Europe who are interested in the Patagonia can order it for $7,247 (€5, 990). Ox Motorcycles expects to start delivering their bikes to customers in Spain beginning September, and to European customers by the end of the year.
Like the other models in the range, the Patagonia has an 8 kW electric motor and two removable 70V, 30Ah batteries, each weighing 30 lbs (14 kg). Each of the batteries takes only 2 hours to be fully charged and any standard household plug can be used. The Patagonia is not faster than the other brand’s bikes, with a maximum speed of 68 mph (110 kph). And, at lower speeds, the company promises a range of 62 miles (100 km).
The 308 lbs (140 kg) motorcycle is fitted with off-road tires, meant to provide better agility and grip on various types of terrain. It also features saddlebags made of highly resistant materials and a headlight screen grid for added protection.
As far as technology goes, this off-road motorcycle also features the brand’s built-in ELISA system. By connecting with the rider’s phone, ELISA can provide customized information about navigation, battery status and other data. It can also be used to locate the bike or to get an estimate of battery charging levels..
Plus, it can also provide assistance based on energy consumption calculation, so that you can choose the more effective way of riding your OX Patagonia motorcycle.
Those in Europe who are interested in the Patagonia can order it for $7,247 (€5, 990). Ox Motorcycles expects to start delivering their bikes to customers in Spain beginning September, and to European customers by the end of the year.