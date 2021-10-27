This 70mph Electric Motorcycle Kollter Can Be Yours For Less Than $6k

Electric motorcycles have arrived, and manufacturers are bringing the prices down rapidly and coming up with ways to make them more practical by the day. And Kollter is now offering an EV motorcycle capable of 72 mph - and they’ve done it for just $5,990 USD.
Kollter was established back in 2017. They call themselves an “innovative technology company driven by the latest industrial design and cutting-edge technology” and add that they’re dedicated to building “efficient and multi-dimensional solutions for urban travel,” and the results seem rather impressive.
Kollter launched their E-SUM at the Milan show in Italy late in 2017 and began selling the first of their bikes in December of that year around the world.
A relative newcomer to the American market, the company now offers the ES1, which joins the Sondors Metacycle as an EV motorcycle capable of reaching highway speeds at a reasonable price. So while you can’t yet buy a Sondors, you can buy a Kollter right now.
The appeal is that for your $5,990, you get a capable commuting machine - at around half the price of the cheapest Zero offering the FXS ($9,495).
This bike includes onboard storage for two removable 2.3 kWh batteries, but you only get one for the entry priced bike. However, you can get a second pack for another $990.
The batteries power a 15 hp electric motor, and that motor moves the Kollter ES1 to a top speed of 72 mph (115 kph), and there’s also an off-road model or a ‘performance’ model, which offers an additional boost to 16 hp. Kollter says the bikes have a range of up to 85 miles (137 km) in city driving or 37 miles (60 km) in highway driving conditions.
One interesting factor is that there is no onboard charger and not enough onboard storage to carry a second battery.
While Kollter’s U.S. marketing site says, the bikes feature ‘German design,’ variations of this bike are also marketed as a Tinbot. But Jiangsu Keyroad Transportation Technology Co. actually launched the bikes in China.
