This Lightly-Modded 1993 Ducati 900SS Looks Pretty Rough, Begs to Be Reconditioned

This 1993 Ducati 900SS isn’t exactly what we’d refer to as a well-kept machine, and it could certainly benefit from a thorough restoration process. Still, the bike’s overall condition is far from being downright awful, so whoever’s going to undertake this feat won’t be getting trapped in a bottomless money pit for all eternity – hopefully!
As you can probably tell, this beat-up SuperSport comes with a selection of aftermarket parts installed by its previous owners, including an M4 exhaust system, top-shelf Spiegler brake discs and groovy PM wheels. Besides these components, one may also spot a solo Corbin saddle replacing the Duc’s standard upholstery.
Finishing off the list are black rear-mounted foot pegs, Renthal grips and a higher-spec clutch slave cylinder from Oberon Performance. The ‘93 MY 900SS is put in motion by a single-cam 904cc Desmodue L-twin that features air cooling, two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.2:1.
When the four-stroke engine purrs at 7,000 rpm, a maximum power output figure of 84 ponies will be routed to the bike’s six-speed transmission. Lower down the rev range, the mill is good for up to 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of twisting force, which makes its way to the rear wheel through a chain final drive.
The whole shebang lets Ducati’s spartan complete the quarter-mile jog in 12.1 seconds, before plateauing at a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). Boasting a dry weight of 403 pounds (183 kg), this bad boy sits on inverted 41 mm (1.6 inches) Showa forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage at the rear.
If you don’t mind venturing into a refurbishment procedure, then you may want to consider adopting this abused 900SS. The Italian warrior is listed at no reserve on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and it will stay that way until the early afternoon of June 24.
