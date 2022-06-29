Useful Ducati Multistrada V2 Accessories Work Over Both Short and Long Distances

Ducati has designed a wide range of accessories for the Multistrada V2 motorcycle, all of which are meant to make your journey even more pleasant. According to the Italian company, the Multistrada V2 is an ideal bike not just for road trips, but also shorter routes.
Of course, when you purchase a Touring motorcycle, you do so knowing that you’ll be doing a lot of long-distance runs, which is why certain equipment can become indispensable. Take for example the aluminum rear rack and the rigid side cases that you can order for the Multistrada V2. They’re both made with high-quality materials that ensure waterproofing and excellent overall resistance.
Then there’s the central stand, designed to offer maximum practicality and stability, while the Gran Turismo windshield offers an increased height and width of 35 and 20 mm (1.37 - 0.78 inches) respectively, resulting in superior aerodynamic protection.
One accessory that could prove essential is the Ducati Zumo 396 sat-nav kit, with its easy-to-use interface, 4.3-inch screen and waterproof design. You can use this kit to store various routes and even share them with other users through the Group Track function. There’s also a pre-loaded map of 46 European countries. Thanks to a high support, the Zumo 396 sat-nav kit is clearly visible even in the presence of tank bags.
As for visual upgrades, we count the brake and clutch fluid reservoirs, custom rear-view mirrors (with minimal aerodynamic impact), additional LED spotlights (low voltage absorption), plus two protection nets, one for the water radiator and the other for the oil cooler. The latter two are made from aluminum with high-quality anodization – the first acts as a barrier against debris, while the second protects the cooling system.
Finally, the Termignoni-built silencer, featuring a billet aluminum end cap and a titanium jacket. This upgrade will improve the sound of the bike’s twin cylinder unit.
