Matching-Numbers 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante to Go Under the Hammer

When the Bugatti Type 57 was first introduced, back in 1934, with the Art Deco styling and its vast curving lines, there was no other car that could compare to it. Designed by founder Ettore Bugatti’s son, Jean, it was the ultimate combination of style and speed.
A Bugatti Type 57C of the Atalante variant, the C referring to “Compresseur,” is now being offered for sale for the first time. It’s one of only 17 examples ever built, coming with chassis no. 57767 and spent 60 years in singular ownership.
It will go under the hammer on August 19 during Bonhams’ silver anniversary Quail Lodge Auction and is one of the most desirable Atalante coupe variants of the Type 57C.
The rare matching-numbers Bugatti example features its original bespoke aluminum bodywork by Gangloff Coachworks, a Swiss/French coachbuilder known for working on many unique Bugatti vehicles, as well as its original interior.
It is quite unusual for such old cars to preserve their integrity and retain their original, matching numbers drivetrain after so many years.
According to Bonhams, the Type 57C is “a stunningly original car, with great measures taken to preserve its original finishes.”
The car is fitted with a supercharged 3.3-liter inline-eight engine that develops about 210 hp (154 kW), allowing for a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph). This was quite impressive for a time when most vehicles were only able to reach half that speed.
In competition guise, the Type 57 was also a star, having established numerous world records and winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1937 and 1939.
The rich history of this model begins in 1938 at the Paris Salon exhibition. It then hid away during the war to later resurface in 1954 in the collection of its previous owner, where it stayed for 60 years. It was only in 2014 that it was purchased by the consignor and recommissioned by French Bugatti specialist Ets Randoni.
This is the first time the rare Type 57C Atalante is offered publicly and comes accompanied by detailed documentation, including factory letters from Ettore Bugatti and a report from marque expert Pierre-Yves Laugier. It is expected to fetch between $2.8 million and $3.4 million (2.75 million - 3,33 million Euros).
